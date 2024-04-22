Advertisement

Texas A&M baseball remains the top dog in the new USA TODAY Coaches Poll

Jarrett Johnson
·3 min read

Texas A&M (35-5, 13-5 SEC) is an offensive juggernaut and did something that’s hard to do in SEC play, and that's going on the road and win a series against a top-25 conference opponent. The Aggie baseball team started the week run-ruling Air Force 15-5 in a tune-up before they headed to Tuscaloosa to face Alabama which just knocked off the No. 1 team the weekend before.

Alabama showed why they are a dangerous team to face putting some pressure on the Aggies in the first two games, but the firepower of the Maroon and White was just too much to overcome. They outscored the Tide 28-14 through those two games to claim their fifth straight conference series win.

There was no doubt after Saturday afternoon that A&M would stay the No.1 team in the country. Even though Alabama did take game three in a 10-9 win the Aggies racked up 52 runs through four games with one run-rule victory during that span. Things are still looking good for A&M, but there is a lot of base left to be played and this sport can be very unforgiving at times.

Here are the complete Week 10 rankings.

Rank

Team

Record

PTS

1st

Prev

Chg

Hi/Lo

1

Texas A&M

35-5

772

29

1

-

1/10

2

Arkansas

34-6

735

1

2

-

1/5

3

Tennessee

33-7

716

1

3

-

3/8

4

Clemson

32-7

674

0

6

+2

2/11

5

Kentucky

32-7

637

0

5

-

5/NR

6

Duke

29-11

593

0

8

+2

6/14

7

East Carolina

31-8

581

0

10

+3

7/16

8

Vanderbilt

29-11

513

0

12

+4

3/14

9

Florida State

31-8

503

0

7

-2

7/NR

10

Oregon State

30-9

497

0

4

-6

2/10

11

Wake Forest

26-13

449

0

13

+2

1/22

12

Virginia

30-11

426

0

8

-4

8/15

13

UC Irvine

28-8

372

0

16

+3

13/NR

14

North Carolina

30-10

371

0

11

-3

7/17

15

Coastal Carolina

27-12

330

0

20

+5

15/21

16

Louisiana

31-11

222

0

15

-1

15/NR

17

Georgia

29-10

189

0

23

+6

17/NR

18

Oklahoma

24-14

160

0

NR

+10

18/NR

18

Alabama

25-15

160

0

14

-4

10/18

20

Arizona

24-14

158

0

NR

+6

20/NR

21

South Carolina

27-13

146

0

21

-

14/NR

22

Oklahoma State

26-14

133

0

17

-5

17/NR

23

North Carolina State

22-15

127

0

NR

+8

14/NR

24

Oregon

27-12

122

0

18

-6

18/NR

25

Indiana State

29-8

121

0

25

-

25/NR

Schools Dropped Out

No. 19 Dallas Baptist; No. 22 Virginia Tech; No. 24 West Virginia;

Others Receiving Votes

Dallas Baptist 94; Virginia Tech 64; Mississippi State 45; Texas Tech 40; UC Santa Barbara 25; West Virginia 20; Nebraska 18; UNCW 16; Utah 11; UCF 9; Georgia Tech 8; Lamar 5; Louisiana Tech 4; UTSA 3; Creighton 2; Western Kentucky 1; Troy 1; San Diego 1; Illinois 1;

Texas A&M will face Houston on Tuesday, April 23, at 6:00 p.m. CST, where the game will air on SEC Network+.

