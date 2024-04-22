Texas A&M baseball remains the top dog in the new USA TODAY Coaches Poll
Texas A&M (35-5, 13-5 SEC) is an offensive juggernaut and did something that’s hard to do in SEC play, and that's going on the road and win a series against a top-25 conference opponent. The Aggie baseball team started the week run-ruling Air Force 15-5 in a tune-up before they headed to Tuscaloosa to face Alabama which just knocked off the No. 1 team the weekend before.
Alabama showed why they are a dangerous team to face putting some pressure on the Aggies in the first two games, but the firepower of the Maroon and White was just too much to overcome. They outscored the Tide 28-14 through those two games to claim their fifth straight conference series win.
There was no doubt after Saturday afternoon that A&M would stay the No.1 team in the country. Even though Alabama did take game three in a 10-9 win the Aggies racked up 52 runs through four games with one run-rule victory during that span. Things are still looking good for A&M, but there is a lot of base left to be played and this sport can be very unforgiving at times.
Here are the complete Week 10 rankings.
Rank
Team
Record
PTS
1st
Prev
Chg
Hi/Lo
1
Texas A&M
35-5
772
29
1
-
1/10
2
Arkansas
34-6
735
1
2
-
1/5
3
Tennessee
33-7
716
1
3
-
3/8
4
Clemson
32-7
674
0
6
+2
2/11
5
Kentucky
32-7
637
0
5
-
5/NR
6
Duke
29-11
593
0
8
+2
6/14
7
East Carolina
31-8
581
0
10
+3
7/16
8
Vanderbilt
29-11
513
0
12
+4
3/14
9
Florida State
31-8
503
0
7
-2
7/NR
10
Oregon State
30-9
497
0
4
-6
2/10
11
Wake Forest
26-13
449
0
13
+2
1/22
12
Virginia
30-11
426
0
8
-4
8/15
13
UC Irvine
28-8
372
0
16
+3
13/NR
14
North Carolina
30-10
371
0
11
-3
7/17
15
Coastal Carolina
27-12
330
0
20
+5
15/21
16
Louisiana
31-11
222
0
15
-1
15/NR
17
Georgia
29-10
189
0
23
+6
17/NR
18
Oklahoma
24-14
160
0
NR
+10
18/NR
18
Alabama
25-15
160
0
14
-4
10/18
20
Arizona
24-14
158
0
NR
+6
20/NR
21
South Carolina
27-13
146
0
21
-
14/NR
22
Oklahoma State
26-14
133
0
17
-5
17/NR
23
North Carolina State
22-15
127
0
NR
+8
14/NR
24
Oregon
27-12
122
0
18
-6
18/NR
25
Indiana State
29-8
121
0
25
-
25/NR
Schools Dropped Out
No. 19 Dallas Baptist; No. 22 Virginia Tech; No. 24 West Virginia;
Others Receiving Votes
Dallas Baptist 94; Virginia Tech 64; Mississippi State 45; Texas Tech 40; UC Santa Barbara 25; West Virginia 20; Nebraska 18; UNCW 16; Utah 11; UCF 9; Georgia Tech 8; Lamar 5; Louisiana Tech 4; UTSA 3; Creighton 2; Western Kentucky 1; Troy 1; San Diego 1; Illinois 1;
Texas A&M will face Houston on Tuesday, April 23, at 6:00 p.m. CST, where the game will air on SEC Network+.
