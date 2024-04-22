Texas A&M baseball remains the top dog in the new USA TODAY Coaches Poll

Texas A&M (35-5, 13-5 SEC) is an offensive juggernaut and did something that’s hard to do in SEC play, and that's going on the road and win a series against a top-25 conference opponent. The Aggie baseball team started the week run-ruling Air Force 15-5 in a tune-up before they headed to Tuscaloosa to face Alabama which just knocked off the No. 1 team the weekend before.

Alabama showed why they are a dangerous team to face putting some pressure on the Aggies in the first two games, but the firepower of the Maroon and White was just too much to overcome. They outscored the Tide 28-14 through those two games to claim their fifth straight conference series win.

There was no doubt after Saturday afternoon that A&M would stay the No.1 team in the country. Even though Alabama did take game three in a 10-9 win the Aggies racked up 52 runs through four games with one run-rule victory during that span. Things are still looking good for A&M, but there is a lot of base left to be played and this sport can be very unforgiving at times.

Here are the complete Week 10 rankings.

Rank Team Record PTS 1st Prev Chg Hi/Lo 1 Texas A&M 35-5 772 29 1 - 1/10 2 Arkansas 34-6 735 1 2 - 1/5 3 Tennessee 33-7 716 1 3 - 3/8 4 Clemson 32-7 674 0 6 +2 2/11 5 Kentucky 32-7 637 0 5 - 5/NR 6 Duke 29-11 593 0 8 +2 6/14 7 East Carolina 31-8 581 0 10 +3 7/16 8 Vanderbilt 29-11 513 0 12 +4 3/14 9 Florida State 31-8 503 0 7 -2 7/NR 10 Oregon State 30-9 497 0 4 -6 2/10 11 Wake Forest 26-13 449 0 13 +2 1/22 12 Virginia 30-11 426 0 8 -4 8/15 13 UC Irvine 28-8 372 0 16 +3 13/NR 14 North Carolina 30-10 371 0 11 -3 7/17 15 Coastal Carolina 27-12 330 0 20 +5 15/21 16 Louisiana 31-11 222 0 15 -1 15/NR 17 Georgia 29-10 189 0 23 +6 17/NR 18 Oklahoma 24-14 160 0 NR +10 18/NR 18 Alabama 25-15 160 0 14 -4 10/18 20 Arizona 24-14 158 0 NR +6 20/NR 21 South Carolina 27-13 146 0 21 - 14/NR 22 Oklahoma State 26-14 133 0 17 -5 17/NR 23 North Carolina State 22-15 127 0 NR +8 14/NR 24 Oregon 27-12 122 0 18 -6 18/NR 25 Indiana State 29-8 121 0 25 - 25/NR

Schools Dropped Out

No. 19 Dallas Baptist; No. 22 Virginia Tech; No. 24 West Virginia;

Others Receiving Votes

Dallas Baptist 94; Virginia Tech 64; Mississippi State 45; Texas Tech 40; UC Santa Barbara 25; West Virginia 20; Nebraska 18; UNCW 16; Utah 11; UCF 9; Georgia Tech 8; Lamar 5; Louisiana Tech 4; UTSA 3; Creighton 2; Western Kentucky 1; Troy 1; San Diego 1; Illinois 1;

Texas A&M will face Houston on Tuesday, April 23, at 6:00 p.m. CST, where the game will air on SEC Network+.

