Texas A&M baseball remains No. 1 in the newest USA TODAY Coaches Poll

Texas A&M (38-6, 15-6 SEC) holds the title of King of the Mountain as they tally another midweek win coupled with a Top 25 SEC series win on Georgia. They started the week by outlasting a competitive Houston team in a 13-11 win. Then, after beating Georgia in game one, they had an epic comeback victory in game two to seal another SEC series in their favor.

The Aggie continues to look like the team to beat in a three-game series, and so far, the only team to do it has been the Florida Gators in the opening SEC series. Since that series, they haven't dropped another once since climbing their way to the top spot.

Rank Team Record PTS 1st Prev Chg Hi/Lo 1 Texas A&M 38-6 772 29 1 - 1/10 2 Arkansas 37-7 739 1 2 - 1/5 3 Tennessee 37-7 717 1 3 - 3/8 4 Clemson 34-9 662 0 4 - 2/11 5 East Carolina 35-8 643 0 7 +2 5/16 6 Florida State 34-9 602 0 9 +3 6/NR 7 Oregon State 33-10 572 0 10 +3 2/10 8 Kentucky 33-9 555 0 5 -3 5/NR 9 Duke 30-14 474 0 6 -3 6/14 10 Virginia 33-12 468 0 12 +2 8/15 10 UC Irvine 32-8 468 0 13 +3 10/NR 12 North Carolina 33-11 425 0 14 +2 7/17 13 Vanderbilt 31-13 383 0 8 -5 3/14 14 South Carolina 29-14 306 0 21 +7 14/NR 15 Wake Forest 27-16 292 0 11 -4 1/22 16 Oklahoma State 30-14 286 0 22 +6 16/NR 17 Alabama 28-16 217 0 18 +1 10/18 18 Georgia 31-12 211 0 17 -1 17/NR 19 Louisiana 33-13 199 0 16 -3 15/NR 20 North Carolina State 25-16 169 0 23 +3 14/NR 21 Mississippi State 29-15 166 0 NR +7 21/NR 22 Indiana State 31-9 139 0 25 +3 22/NR 23 Oklahoma 26-16 114 0 18 -5 18/NR 24 Arizona 26-16 107 0 20 -4 20/NR 25 Dallas Baptist 31-11 90 0 NR +1 8/NR

Schools Dropped Out

No. 15 Coastal Carolina; No. 24 Oregon;

Others Receiving Votes

Oregon 60; UC Santa Barbara 44; Utah 40; Virginia Tech 28; West Virginia 26; Troy 13; Louisiana Tech 13; Coastal Carolina 13; Nebraska 12; Georgia Tech 11; Lamar 10; Northeastern 9; UNCW 7; Charleston 6; San Diego 3; Texas Tech 2; Kansas 2;

Texas A&M will face Tarleton on Tuesday, April 30, at 6:00 p.m. CST, where the game will air on SEC Network+.

