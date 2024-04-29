Texas A&M baseball remains No. 1 in the newest USA TODAY Coaches Poll
Texas A&M (38-6, 15-6 SEC) holds the title of King of the Mountain as they tally another midweek win coupled with a Top 25 SEC series win on Georgia. They started the week by outlasting a competitive Houston team in a 13-11 win. Then, after beating Georgia in game one, they had an epic comeback victory in game two to seal another SEC series in their favor.
The Aggie continues to look like the team to beat in a three-game series, and so far, the only team to do it has been the Florida Gators in the opening SEC series. Since that series, they haven't dropped another once since climbing their way to the top spot.
Here are the complete Week 11 rankings.
Rank
Team
Record
PTS
1st
Prev
Chg
Hi/Lo
1
Texas A&M
38-6
772
29
1
-
1/10
2
37-7
739
1
2
-
1/5
3
37-7
717
1
3
-
3/8
4
34-9
662
0
4
-
2/11
5
East Carolina
35-8
643
0
7
+2
5/16
6
34-9
602
0
9
+3
6/NR
7
Oregon State
33-10
572
0
10
+3
2/10
8
33-9
555
0
5
-3
5/NR
9
30-14
474
0
6
-3
6/14
10
Virginia
33-12
468
0
12
+2
8/15
10
UC Irvine
32-8
468
0
13
+3
10/NR
12
33-11
425
0
14
+2
7/17
13
Vanderbilt
31-13
383
0
8
-5
3/14
14
South Carolina
29-14
306
0
21
+7
14/NR
15
Wake Forest
27-16
292
0
11
-4
1/22
16
Oklahoma State
30-14
286
0
22
+6
16/NR
17
28-16
217
0
18
+1
10/18
18
31-12
211
0
17
-1
17/NR
19
Louisiana
33-13
199
0
16
-3
15/NR
20
North Carolina State
25-16
169
0
23
+3
14/NR
21
Mississippi State
29-15
166
0
NR
+7
21/NR
22
Indiana State
31-9
139
0
25
+3
22/NR
23
26-16
114
0
18
-5
18/NR
24
Arizona
26-16
107
0
20
-4
20/NR
25
Dallas Baptist
31-11
90
0
NR
+1
8/NR
Schools Dropped Out
No. 15 Coastal Carolina; No. 24 Oregon;
Others Receiving Votes
Oregon 60; UC Santa Barbara 44; Utah 40; Virginia Tech 28; West Virginia 26; Troy 13; Louisiana Tech 13; Coastal Carolina 13; Nebraska 12; Georgia Tech 11; Lamar 10; Northeastern 9; UNCW 7; Charleston 6; San Diego 3; Texas Tech 2; Kansas 2;
Texas A&M will face Tarleton on Tuesday, April 30, at 6:00 p.m. CST, where the game will air on SEC Network+.
