Advertisement

Texas A&M baseball remains No. 1 in the newest USA TODAY Coaches Poll

Jarrett Johnson
·2 min read

Texas A&M (38-6, 15-6 SEC) holds the title of King of the Mountain as they tally another midweek win coupled with a Top 25 SEC series win on Georgia. They started the week by outlasting a competitive Houston team in a 13-11 win. Then, after beating Georgia in game one, they had an epic comeback victory in game two to seal another SEC series in their favor.

The Aggie continues to look like the team to beat in a three-game series, and so far, the only team to do it has been the Florida Gators in the opening SEC series. Since that series, they haven't dropped another once since climbing their way to the top spot.

Here are the complete Week 11 rankings.

Rank

Team

Record

PTS

1st

Prev

Chg

Hi/Lo

1

Texas A&M

38-6

772

29

1

-

1/10

2

Arkansas

37-7

739

1

2

-

1/5

3

Tennessee

37-7

717

1

3

-

3/8

4

Clemson

34-9

662

0

4

-

2/11

5

East Carolina

35-8

643

0

7

+2

5/16

6

Florida State

34-9

602

0

9

+3

6/NR

7

Oregon State

33-10

572

0

10

+3

2/10

8

Kentucky

33-9

555

0

5

-3

5/NR

9

Duke

30-14

474

0

6

-3

6/14

10

Virginia

33-12

468

0

12

+2

8/15

10

UC Irvine

32-8

468

0

13

+3

10/NR

12

North Carolina

33-11

425

0

14

+2

7/17

13

Vanderbilt

31-13

383

0

8

-5

3/14

14

South Carolina

29-14

306

0

21

+7

14/NR

15

Wake Forest

27-16

292

0

11

-4

1/22

16

Oklahoma State

30-14

286

0

22

+6

16/NR

17

Alabama

28-16

217

0

18

+1

10/18

18

Georgia

31-12

211

0

17

-1

17/NR

19

Louisiana

33-13

199

0

16

-3

15/NR

20

North Carolina State

25-16

169

0

23

+3

14/NR

21

Mississippi State

29-15

166

0

NR

+7

21/NR

22

Indiana State

31-9

139

0

25

+3

22/NR

23

Oklahoma

26-16

114

0

18

-5

18/NR

24

Arizona

26-16

107

0

20

-4

20/NR

25

Dallas Baptist

31-11

90

0

NR

+1

8/NR

Schools Dropped Out

No. 15 Coastal Carolina; No. 24 Oregon;

Others Receiving Votes

Oregon 60; UC Santa Barbara 44; Utah 40; Virginia Tech 28; West Virginia 26; Troy 13; Louisiana Tech 13; Coastal Carolina 13; Nebraska 12; Georgia Tech 11; Lamar 10; Northeastern 9; UNCW 7; Charleston 6; San Diego 3; Texas Tech 2; Kansas 2;

Texas A&M will face Tarleton on Tuesday, April 30, at 6:00 p.m. CST, where the game will air on SEC Network+.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Jarrett Johnson on Twitter: @whosnextsports1.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Texas A&M baseball remains No. 1 in the newest USA TODAY Coaches Poll