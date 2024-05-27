Texas A&M baseball’s Regional bracket has been announced

April 19, 2024; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Texas A&M players celebrate a grand slam homer by Caden Sorrell during the game with Alabama at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in the first game of a double header Friday. From left are Ali Camarillo, Jackson Appel, Sorrell, and Hayden Schott.

The wait is over, and the NCAA regionals across the land have been set. On Monday morning the Texas A&M Aggies were announced as the No. 3 seed and will host the Bryan-College Station Regional.

At this point, the NCAA is becoming predictable anytime as the Aggies and the Texas Longhorns both make a postseason, it is guaranteed they will be scheduled to face each other within the first two rounds. However, we would all be lying to ourselves if we did not see this matchup for bragging rights. With the teams set, head coach Jim Schlossnagle and the Aggies can now officially turn the page on the less-than-stellar end of the season with an opportunity to get back on track.

Below are your Bryan-College Station Regional teams:

Texas A&M Louisiana Texas Grambling

Texas A&M will face Grambling at noon CT on Friday, May 31

https://twitter.com/AggieBaseball/status/1795132368719577091

