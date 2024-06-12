Penn Quakers Wyatt Henseler (8) catches a fly ball as Penn Quakers take on Southern Miss Golden Eagles during the NCAA baseball championship regional at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala., on Monday, June 5, 2023.

Following a Super Regional series win over Oregon, and a commitment from transfer Matt Bergevin out of Fairfield, the Texas A&M baseball team will also add Ivy League Player of the Year Wyatt Henseler.

The Penn Alum committed to the Aggies last September, but after a strong final year, there was some speculation about whether he would enter the 2024 MLB Draft.

All of that was put to rest on Tuesday when Henseler announced via his social media that he would opt out of the draft to join the A&M baseball team. Below, you can see his post on "X"

After a lot of conversations with my family, I’ve decided to opt out of draft consideration and head to College Station. Excited to start my next chapter in Aggieland! Gig ‘em 👍🏻👍🏻 @AggieBaseball — Wyatt Henseler (@wyatthenseler) June 11, 2024

Henseler was a dominant force in the Ivy League, named the unanimous Player of the Year and First Team All-Ivy. He leaves the Quakers as the all-time leader in the following categories:

Hits - 232

Runs - 64

Doubles - 50

Total Bases - 452

Home Runs - 54

RBIs - 189

Texas A&M has had some recent success with its Ivy League transfers, with Hayden Schott (Columbia) and Jackson Appel (Penn) being major contributors to the Aggies' run to the College World Series. Hopefully, Henseler can have the same type of success once in Aggieland.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Texas A&M baseball receives excellent news from the transfer portal