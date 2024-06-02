Texas A&M baseball outlast Texas for a 4-2 victory in an extra inning nail biter

Texas A&M, despite struggling with their hitting, managed to turn the game around with a stellar performance from pitchers Ryan Prager and Evan Aschenbeck. Their efforts paved the way for a thrilling 4-2 extra-inning victory over Texas.

In one of the most anticipated games of the weekend, both offenses struggled to pull away at any point throughout the game. However, the Longhorns were able to stay just a step ahead, forcing the Aggies to play catch-up for the majority of the contest.

After a shaky start allowing a solo home run in the first inning, Prager dialed it in keeping the Longhorns off the board long enough for the Aggies to tie the game a few innings later.

His immaculate inning in the top of the fourth must have given freshman Caden Sorrell some timely momentum. With a 3-1 count, Sorrell sent one over the left field wall, knotting it up 1-1 in the top of the inning. That tie was short-lived when the Horns hit their second home run of the game to retake the lead 2-1.

With the game inching closer to its finish, the Aggies took advantage of multiple throwing errors in the eighth inning, which saw Braden Montgomery cross the plate to lock it up at 2-2. From there, both teams traded outs and base hits, but no scores went into extra innings.

With the tension mounting and the game hanging in the balance, the Aggies seized the opportunity in the 11th. With two outs and the bases loaded, transfer Ted Burton stepped up and delivered a clutch single to third base, scoring Kaeden Kent. The excitement didn't end there as Jace LaViolette sprinted home on a wild pitch, securing a 4-2 lead heading into the bottom of the frame.

Only needing three outs, Aggies closer Evan Aschenbeck did what he does best and induced three straight outs, giving the Aggies a much-needed regional win. This win moved them into the winner's bracket for the day. A win tomorrow would move the program into the Super Regionals for the first time in two seasons.

Texas A&M will be back in action on Sunday at 7 pm CST to face the winner of the Texas and Louisiana game that will take place at 2:00 p.m CST.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Jarrett Johnson on Twitter: @whosnextsports1.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Texas A&M baseball outlast Texas for a 4-2 victory in an extra inning nail biter