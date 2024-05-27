Texas A&M baseball will officially host a Regional in the NCAA Tournament

Jun 10, 2022; College Station, TX; Fans entering Blue Bell Park prior to the game one of the Super Regional Series between the Texas A&M and the Louisville. Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Make your plans, Aggie fans, because Texas A&M (44-13) has officially been selected to host a regional in this week's NCAA Tournament. The Aggies are one of 16 seeds that will host after finishing the season with an impressive 44 wins and 19 victories in SEC play.

However, the Aggies' finish to the regular season features notable struggles at the plate, as the offense failed to find consistency in two consecutive SEC losses to LSU and Ole Miss before finally re-establishing their power-hitting identity against the Arkansas Razorbacks to finish out the season.

Winning two out of three games, A&M's 14-4 game three victory over the Razorbacks didn't create any momentum in the SEC Tournament, but SEC Freshman of the year Gavin Grahovac may have had the best quote of the year heading into the postseason:

"We've had a rough few weeks, but we're still the Aggies, and we're going to continue to play Aggie baseball."

On Monday afternoon, the Selection show will reveal who the Aggies will face in the College Station Regional at 11:00 a.m. CT. on ESPN2.

https://twitter.com/aggiebaseball/status/1794889294420799549?s=61&t=Qlux0IymKbz2S1ntnZ-9dg

