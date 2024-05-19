Texas A&M (44-11, 19-11 SEC) finished the regular season on a high note, winning the final regular season series vs. Arkansas this weekend. However, the Razorbacks still went on to win the SEC West regular season title with a 6-3 victory in Game 2.

What was truly inspiring for every Aggie fan heading into next week's tournament was not just Texas A&M's collective performance at the plate but also the individual triumphs. In the afternoon, Texas A&M hit over .400 with five home runs and seven walks, and Braden Montgomery, a player we all root for, finally broke his slump with his 26th home run of the year.

Ending the season with 19 SEC wins, the Aggies are now a 4-seed in the SEC Tournament, set to face the winner of 5-seed Mississippi State vs. 12-seed Ole Miss, who will play on Tuesday, 30 minutes after the conclusion of 8-seed Vanderbilt vs. 9-seed Florida.

Whoever prevails will face the Aggies in Game 8 on Wednesday night. The game will take place 30 minutes after the first-seed Tennessee's game vs. Vanderbilt or Florida.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Texas A&M baseball now knows its SEC Tournament seeding