Texas A&M baseball now knows who they will face in the SEC Tournament

Texas A&M (44-11, 19-11 SEC) now knows its opponent in the second round of the SEC Tournament on Wednesday evening. The Aggies will gear up to face the Mississippi State Bulldogs (37-19, 17-13 SEC), who defeated Ole Miss 2-1 on Tuesday night.

In a low-scoring affair, the Rebels held a 1-0 lead until the final inning before Bulldogs center fielders Connor Hujsak's two-run home run in the 9th to end Ole Miss's season. Already in the NCAA Tournament, this win certainly helps the Bulldogs chances of potentially hosting a regional, but there's work to be done.

For the Aggies, winning their final regular season series vs. Arkansas solidified a Top 8 seed in the postseason. A second consecutive trip to the SEC Championship game should further solidify a Top 4 seed realistically.

While pitching has been stellar in the last two weeks, Texas A&M's offense finally returned to its powerful ways in Game 3 with a 14-4 run-rule romp on Saturday afternoon.

https://twitter.com/aggiebaseball/status/1793119310476349563?s=61&t=K0VSCv1kRzz941N5xptwSg

Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State will start 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 7, which will begin at 4:30 p.m. CT. The game will air on the SEC Network. During the regular season, Texas A&M won its lone series vs. Mississippi State.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Texas A&M baseball now knows who they will face in the SEC Tournament