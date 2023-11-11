Texas A&M Baseball learned it’s two permanent opponents for 2025 and beyond
The SEC announced the permanent opponents for each SEC team starting in 2025. The committee got this one right, and I have no complaints about watching Texas A&M face long-time rival and soon-to-be conference mates again, the Texas Longhorns. LSU also became a bitter rival shortly after arriving in the SEC, which has grown across the Aggie athletics.
LSU and Texas always field really good teams, making each meeting a possible SEC Title Game Preview.
Set in stone.
📰 https://t.co/cqcynyD0Gg pic.twitter.com/Z1zmwCsvtc
— Texas A&M Baseball (@AggieBaseball) November 9, 2023
Below you can see the permanent opponents for the remainder of the SEC.
Alabama: Auburn, Tennessee
Arkansas: Ole Miss, Missouri
Auburn: Alabama, Georgia
Florida: Georgia, South Carolina
Georgia: Florida, Auburn
Kentucky: South Carolina, Vanderbilt
LSU: Mississippi State, Texas A&M
Ole Miss: Mississippi State, Arkansas
Mississippi State: Ole Miss, LSU
Missouri: Oklahoma, Arkansas
Oklahoma: Missouri, Texas
South Carolina: Kentucky, Florida
Tennessee: Vanderbilt, Alabama
Texas: Texas A&M, Oklahoma
Vanderbilt: Tennessee, Kentucky
