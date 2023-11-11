Advertisement

Texas A&M Baseball learned it’s two permanent opponents for 2025 and beyond

Jarrett Johnson
·1 min read

The SEC announced the permanent opponents for each SEC team starting in 2025. The committee got this one right, and I have no complaints about watching Texas A&M face long-time rival and soon-to-be conference mates again, the Texas Longhorns. LSU also became a bitter rival shortly after arriving in the SEC, which has grown across the Aggie athletics.

LSU and Texas always field really good teams, making each meeting a possible SEC Title Game Preview.

Below you can see the permanent opponents for the remainder of the SEC.

Alabama: Auburn, Tennessee

Arkansas: Ole Miss, Missouri

Auburn: Alabama, Georgia

Florida: Georgia, South Carolina

Georgia: Florida, Auburn

Kentucky: South Carolina, Vanderbilt

LSU: Mississippi State, Texas A&M

Ole Miss: Mississippi State, Arkansas

Mississippi State: Ole Miss, LSU

Missouri: Oklahoma, Arkansas

Oklahoma: Missouri, Texas

South Carolina: Kentucky, Florida

Tennessee: Vanderbilt, Alabama

Texas: Texas A&M, Oklahoma

Vanderbilt: Tennessee, Kentucky

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire