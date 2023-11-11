Texas A&M Baseball learned it’s two permanent opponents for 2025 and beyond

The SEC announced the permanent opponents for each SEC team starting in 2025. The committee got this one right, and I have no complaints about watching Texas A&M face long-time rival and soon-to-be conference mates again, the Texas Longhorns. LSU also became a bitter rival shortly after arriving in the SEC, which has grown across the Aggie athletics.

LSU and Texas always field really good teams, making each meeting a possible SEC Title Game Preview.

Below you can see the permanent opponents for the remainder of the SEC.

Alabama: Auburn, Tennessee

Arkansas: Ole Miss, Missouri

Auburn: Alabama, Georgia

Florida: Georgia, South Carolina

Georgia: Florida, Auburn

Kentucky: South Carolina, Vanderbilt

LSU: Mississippi State, Texas A&M

Ole Miss: Mississippi State, Arkansas

Mississippi State: Ole Miss, LSU

Missouri: Oklahoma, Arkansas

Oklahoma: Missouri, Texas

South Carolina: Kentucky, Florida

Tennessee: Vanderbilt, Alabama

Texas: Texas A&M, Oklahoma

Vanderbilt: Tennessee, Kentucky

