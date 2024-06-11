Texas A&M baseball lands its first commitment from the transfer portal

Texas A&M's 2024 season has been among the most exciting in several years. The Aggies earned a berth to the College World Series for the second time in three seasons after defeating Oregon in a 15-9 victory in Game 2 of the super regional on Sunday night.

Behind nine runs in the seventh inning, Aggies second baseman Kaeden Kent's grand slam catapulted A&M's once 8-4 deficit to a 13-8 lead as seven walks led to five of the nine runs as Oregon's pitching staff failed to find the strike zone. Moving on to the big dance, Texas A&M will now head to Omaha to face the Florida Gators this weekend.

Even with the season at hand, head coach Jim Schlossnagle has continued to prepare for the future. The Aggies have reportedly added their future first baseman in former Fairfield power hitter Matthew Bergevin, as current first baseman Ted Burton is likely set to depart after this season.

During the 2023 season, Bergevin hit for 287/.418/.627 and a team-leading 18 home runs on the year, including a highly impressive 1.000 OPS, bringing consistency and power to an already dynamic batting lineup. In an interview with The Eagles' Travis Brown, Bergevin noted his excitement in working with Texas A&M battling coach Michael Early

"A&M could be in the dang Sun Belt and I’d go to A&M. That was kind of the feeling I got from them.”

With several holes to fill, especially in the bullpen, expect more movement from A&M within the transfer portal this offseason.

