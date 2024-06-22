Texas A&M baseball injury update: Aggies dealing with four key injuries heading into CWS finals

Texas A&M baseball is two wins away from winning its first College World Series championship, but the Aggies enter the best-of-three championship series with No. 1 Tennessee at less than full strength.

By now, it's become a well-known storyline on the Aggies' impressive playoff run — one where TAMU is a perfect 8-0 since the regional round — as Jim Schlossnagle's squad has dealt with the injury bug more than any team in recent weeks.

It started at Blue Bell Park when Braden Montgomery and Shane Sdao went down with season-ending injuries and carried into Omaha with Jace LaViolette and Hayden Schott, whose injuries hobbled them but allowed them both to play earlier in the week against Florida.

REQUIRED READING: Who is Kaeden Kent's dad? Texas A&M baseball outfielder the son of former NL MVP Jeff Kent

"We're down, what, our No. 2 starter, a first round pick, and Jace is really banged up, Appel is banged up, Schott's playing with a torn meniscus," Texas A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle said Wednesday in Omaha. "I think from a team standpoint you just try to -- you just rally around it. That's all you can do. There's nothing -- you can't control it, so you out team the other team. That sounds coachy, but that's the way we talk about it."

Here's what you need to know on the injury front for Texas A&M heading into the College World Series championship series:

MORE: Buy College World Series tickets with StubHub

Texas A&M injury updates: Braden Montgomery, Shane Sdao, Jace LaViolette, Hayden Schott

Braden Montgomery

The Aggies' star centerfielder is TAMU's biggest loss of the group. In the bottom of the first inning in Game 1 of the Bryan-College Station Super Regional vs. Oregon on June 8, Montgomery awkwardly twisted his right leg as he slid head-first, vs. going legs first, into home. He attempted to walk off the diamond on his own after being tended by Texas A&M's medical staff but was helped off while in an air cast.

Doesn't look great for Texas A&M's Braden Montgomery. He planted his leg awkwardly as he was starting his slide into home pic.twitter.com/XoW44Z82rQ — Tyler Shaw (@TylerShawSports) June 8, 2024

"Don't think he will be back," Schlossnagle immediately said after the Aggies win.

Montgomery is a projected top-five prospect in next month's MLB draft by many draft analysts and is ranked the No. 4 prospect by MLB Pipeline. He'd undergo surgery a few days later in North Carolina before joining the Aggies in Omaha for the CWS, where he has been seen sitting in the dugout providing pointers during games to his teammates.

Shane Sdao

Similar to Montgomery, Sdao went down with an injury in the super regional round.

After giving up a two-run home run in the first inning against the Ducks, Sdao signaled for the Aggies trainer to come out as he favored his throwing arm. He'd leave the game after facing just three hitters and recording one out.

Before the Aggies departed for the College World Series, Schlossnagle told media in College Station that Sdao had been shut down for the season and that his status for next season was "better than expected."

The sophomore right hander finished with a 2.96 ERA and a 5-1 record in 20 appearances (five starts) in 48 ⅔ innings pitched with 55 strikeouts this season.

Jace LaViolette

LaViolette is currently dealing with a lingering hamstring injury that he sustained Monday against Florida in Game 2 of the College World Series. The injury came during the top of the sixth inning when LaViolette went from first to third on a double down the right field line hit by Aggies catcher Jackson Appel. As LaViolette rounded into third, he began to grab his right leg leading the team's trainer coming out. He'd stay in the game but as he came home to score on the next play, he showed a considerable amount of pain as he hobbled home from third.

Here's another look at LaViolette holding his right leg at third. He'd leave the game in the bottom of the sixth inning.

THIS is a concern.

A&M already lost Braden Montgomery to injury and now Jace LaViolette is grabbing his hammy. He scored on the next pitch but ran slower than me to home plate. Still, @AggieBaseball opens up a 2-0 lead on Kentucky in the 6th pic.twitter.com/BJvh3quHKS — Eric Sorenson (@Stitch_Head) June 18, 2024

The Aggies' right fielder played in Wednesday's CWS semifinal game vs. Florida, after Schlossnagle told reporters in Omaha leading into the game that LaViolette's status was unknown.

"He came to me and said he felt awesome hitting," Schlossnagle said Wednesday. "He ran around the outfield, and the trainer said he was fine. The next two days will be great, and our medical staff has done an awesome job to get him functional out there."

Hayden Schott

After TAMU's win over Florida Wednesday to advance to the CWS championship series, Schlossnagle told the media that Schott has been dealing with a torn meniscus throughout the postseason. It is why Schott has been serving as the Aggies' designated hitter in Omaha. However, since LaViolette's status for Wednesday was unknown until first pitch, Schlossnagle said Schott could play the field if LaViolette was only going to be able to hit vs. the Gators.

"I tweaked my knee a bit, but I'm a DH, man, it's okay," Schott told the Houston Chronicle after the Aggies win Wednesday vs. Florida. "Luckily I don't play defense, and good thing we have a more athletic guy in (Caden) Sorell out there (in left field). I'm very content — it's all good."

The Columbia transfer is 5-for-10 with four runs scored, three walks and two RBIs in three games at the CWS thus far for the Aggies.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Jace LaViolette, Hayden Schott dealing with injuries going into CWS finals