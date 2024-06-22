Texas A&M baseball history vs Tennessee, College World Series championship opponent

Texas A&M baseball is plenty familiar with its College World Series opponent: No. 1 overall Tennessee.

With both the No. 3 overall Aggies (52-13) and Vols (58-12) seeking their first baseball national championship in school history, the programs will face off in the best-of-three championship series starting at 6:30 p.m. CT Saturday from Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

Tennessee and Texas A&M have faced off five times since the beginning of the 2023 season, with Tennessee posting a 4-1 record in that span. However, the Aggies lead the all-time series between the two programs 11-10, dating back to the first meeting in 2005.

While the teams have had recent SEC Tournament run-ins, this marks the first-ever time they will meet during the NCAA Baseball Tournament. The two teams played on opposite brackets during the CWS, with the Aggies disposing of SEC rivals Florida (twice) and No. 2 Kentucky to advance to the championship series 3-0. The Vols ran the gauntlet on the ACC, beating No. 8 Florida State (twice) and No. 4 UNC.

Here's what you need to know about the history between Texas A&M and Tennessee on the baseball diamond:

Texas A&M baseball vs. Tennessee in SEC Baseball Tournament

The Aggies and Vols have played one another in the SEC Baseball Tournament each of the last two seasons, splitting the pair of games in their only "postseason" matchup. In 2023, No. 10 seed Texas A&M knocked off No. 7 Tennesee 3-0 in the first round. The Aggies advanced to the championship game where they fell to Vanderbilt.

This season, Tennessee eliminated the Aggies, handing them a 7-4 loss, their second loss of the double-elimination tournament. The Vols went on to win the SEC Tournament over LSU and secure the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Texas A&M baseball vs. Tennessee all-time

Tennessee swept Texas A&M in the last regular season matchup in 2023. In their previous ten games against SEC foes, the Vols have won seven out of ten, which counters a 9-1 start for the Aggies in the first 10 matchups.

Texas A&M defeated Tennessee 10-1 in a neutral field matchup on Feb. 11, 2005, in the first meeting between the two programs at the Houston Astros' Minute Maid Park in Houston.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas A&M baseball history vs Tennessee, CWS championship opponent