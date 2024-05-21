Texas A&M baseball freshman third baseman named SEC Freshman of the Year

This week, the SEC Baseball Tournament begins on Tuesday, May 21, as Texas A&M (44-11, 19-11 SEC) received a first-round bye, and will await the winner of 5-seed Mississippi State and 12-seed Ole Miss for a Wednesday night matchup.

The Aggies ended the regular season on a high note by winning their final series against Arkansas. The offense finally woke up in Game 3, earning a much-needed 14-4 run-rule victory on Saturday afternoon, as freshman standout third baseman Gavin Grahovac hit his 19th home run of the year.

While the entire lineup deserves credit for ranking fifth in the country in homers with 121 on the season, Grahovac's consistent power and shear confidence at such a young age are not just a testament to head coach Jim Schlossnagle but, of course, his dedicated Father, Mike Grahovac.

On Monday, it was announced that after hitting .322 with 19 home runs and 59 RBI, Grahovac was named SEC Freshman of the Year, as he currently sits behind Jace LaViolette (28), and Braden Montgomery (26) in home runs.

https://twitter.com/aggiebaseball/status/1792637737444552738?s=61&t=HgfeG82QcgT6xmYzwqZFfg

On Wednesday, May 22, 4-seed Texas A&M will face the winner of 5-seed Mississippi State vs. 12-seed Ole Miss 30 minutes after the conclusion of 1-seed Tennessee vs. 8-seed Vanderbilt or 9-seed Florida.

