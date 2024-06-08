Has Texas A&M baseball ever won a CWS? Aggies history in NCAA Baseball Tournament

Texas A&M baseball had a successful regional round, one that included dispatching rival Texas to advance to the 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament super regional round.

The No. 3 Aggies (47-13) will host Oregon (40-18) this weekend in the Bryan-College Station Super Regional with a chance to advance to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska on the line. Texas A&M has reached the super regional for the 11th time in program history and is seeking its eighth World Series appearance.

Texas A&M is the second favorite, according to BetMGM, to win the CWS behind No. 1 overall seed and SEC rival Tennessee. The Aggies are led by three power hitters in Stanford transfer Braden Montgomery (27 home runs), Jace LaViolette (28 home runs) and Gavin Grahovac (22 home runs).

Here's what you need to know about the Aggies' history in the NCAA baseball tournament and College World Series:

Has Texas A&M baseball won the College World Series?

No. The Aggies have never won more than two games in a single College World Series appearance and have only reached the semifinals once.

Texas A&M's best run in the CWS came two years ago in 2022, when they reached the semifinals despite opening the double-elimination format with a 13-8 loss to Oklahoma. The Aggies bounced back with wins over Texas (10-2_ and Notre Dame (5-1) before the Sooners knocked them out of the tournament in the semifinal matchup.

Texas A&M baseball CWS history

The Aggies made the CWS twice before the tournament moved to the super regional format in the 1951 and 1964 seasons. Texas A&M had its most success in the tournament in 2022, winning two games and reaching the semifinals for the first time in program history.

Texas A&M has gone two-and-out three times in the tournament and won one game twice. The Aggies are 4-14 all-time in the CWS. Here's a full list of when Texas A&M has advanced to the CWS, with its finishes:

1951: 1-2

1964: 0-2

1993 1-2

1999: 0-2

2011: 0-2

2022: 2-2

How many times has Texas A&M baseball made the NCAA super-regionals?

NCAA Tournament super regional appearances: 10

Since the NCAA Tournament added the super regional format in 1999, Texas A&M has reached the round 10 times, including this season. The Aggies have been victorious in the super-regional round, advancing out of the round and into the CWS four times. Texas A&M swept Davidson and Louisville in its last two appearances and entered the matchup against Oregon on a four-game winning streak in the round.

In super-regional round wins, the Aggies have gone 8-1 but are just 1-8 in their losses during the super-regional.

Here's a full list of when Texas A&M has advanced to the super regional round of the NCAA Tournament, including outcomes:

1999: Beat Clemson 2-1

2004: Lost to LSU 2-0

2007: Lost to Rice 2-0

2008: Lost to Rice 2-0

2011: Beat Florida State 2-0

2015: Lost to TCU 2-1

2017: Beat Davidson 2-0

2022: Beat Louisville 2-0

2024: vs. Oregon

Texas A&M baseball NCAA Tournament history

Following three straight victories in the College Station Regional, the Aggies enter the 2024 super regional round of the NCAA Baseball Tournament with an overall record of 95-83 (53%) across 37 postseason appearances, per the school's media guide. Texas A&M is appearing in its 10th super regional and is seeking its eighth CWS appearance.

Here's a round-by-round breakdown of Texas A&M's history in the NCAA Tournament, including the College World Series:

Regional: 81-52

Super Regional: 12-12

College World Series: 4-14

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Has Texas A&M baseball ever made CWS? Aggies history in NCAA Tournament