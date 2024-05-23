Texas A&M baseball eliminated by Tennessee in the SEC Tournament

Texas A&M's (44-13) stay in the SEC Tournament this week has ended after just two days in Hoover after falling 7-4 to No.1-seed Tennessee in the elimination round on Thursday afternoon.

After leading 1-0 in the early inning, the Volunteer's potent offense awoke to put things away late. While Aggies ace pitcher Ryan Prager started the game, allowing just one earned run, as head coach Jim Schlossnagle opted to save most of his starting and reliable relief arms for the NCAA Tournament, which will hopefully be a successful strategic move.

With a mix of Brock Peery, Tanner Jones, Josh Stewart, and Weston Moss at the mound, the four combined for six earned runs and five strikeouts, while the lone bright spot offensively for the Aggies was SEC Freshman of the Year Gavin Grahovac's two-home run afternoon to finish with 21 before the regional round.

While most Aggie fans have a right to be worried about the team's lack of consistent firepower at the plate in the last month, A&M registered nine hits and three home runs on the day, so blaming inexperience on the mound is probably a better direction to go after today's result.

Conversely, Tennesee slightly outplayed the Aggies offensively with ten hits and two homers on the afternoon.

Texas A&M will return to College Station to await Monday's selection show results. The program has locked up a Top 8 seed and is guaranteed to host a regional. In D1Baseball's recent update, A&M was projected as a 3-seed.

