Texas A&M (42-10. 17-10 SEC) rebounded on Sunday afternoon to once again salvage a disappointing road series vs. Ole Miss, losing the first two games frustratingly just a week after similarly falling to LSU.

After wasting Ryan Prager's ten-strikeout performance on Friday night, Justin Lamkin took the bump on Saturday only to give up five runs in 1.2 innings. The Rebels put up double-digit runs in a 10-2 blowout over the visitors to take the series.

However, a bright spot emerged on Sunday afternoon, as sophomore lefty Shane Sdao made his first start of the season, only to set career highs in strikeouts (7) and hits allowed (3) while earning Co-SEC Player of the Week honors in the process, leading to an impressive shutout 6-0 victory.

Even with the win, Texas A&M's consistency issues at the plate needed to be mended before taking on the No. 2-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks to finish the regular season. Losing four out of their last seven games, the Aggies dropped two spots in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll rankings to No. 5 on Monday afternoon.

Texas A&M returns to Blue Bell Park to take on Arkansas. Game 1 is set for Thursday, May 16, and will air at 7:00 p.m. CT. on ESPN2.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Texas A&M baseball drops in newest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll