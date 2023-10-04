Texas A&M backup QB Zach Calzada upset Alabama in 2021. Can Max Johnson repeat this season?

The last time Texas A&M defeated Alabama, the Crimson Tide visited College Station to take on an Aggies team fielding a backup quarterback after their starter was unavailable due to injury.

Texas A&M upset the top-ranked Crimson Tide 41-38 in front of 106,815 fans — the second-most in Kyle Field history — behind the arm of Zach Calzada, who completed 21 of 31 passes for 285 yards and three touchdowns to one interception in the stunning victory.

Two years later, the Crimson Tide once again visit College Station to take on an Aggies team resorting to a backup quarterback. Will the end result be the same from Texas A&M's last time hosting Alabama?

The Aggies (4-1, 2-0 SEC) are set to battle the 10th-ranked Crimson Tide (4-1, 2-0) with Max Johnson, the LSU transfer who stepped up following a season-ending injury to starting quarterback Conner Weigman. Johnson will start Saturday's game against the Crimson Tide at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday in College Station and looks to continue the Aggies' trend of second-string magic.

Calzada was thrust into action in the Aggies' second game of the season against Colorado after starter Haynes King suffered a fractured leg. The former went on to start Texas A&M's next 10 games, among them a bout against Alabama, where the now-Incarnate Word signal caller played the game of his life in helping the Aggies knock off the then-No. 1 team in the country.

Coach Jimbo Fisher is confident in Johnson's ability to slay the Crimson Tide giant, just as Calzada did two seasons ago. Appearing in the SEC coaches teleconference on Wednesday, Fisher looked back on Calzada's performance.

Fisher was asked what stood out about Calzada's performance vs. Alabama in 2021. He was particularly complimentary of his quarterback's limited mistakes.

"Well, I think he played with great consistency in the game," Fisher said of Calzada, who transferred to Auburn the next season before transferring to FCS Incarnate Word in 2023. "... Most big games, or any games, are lost not won. When you make a mistake, people are so consistent in what they do (and) they take advantage of your mistakes. And that's one of the things (Zach) did in that game. He allowed us to stay ahead of the chains and play well.

"The thing he did was play with great consistency. And he got the ball to the playmakers he had and competed at a high level."

Max Johnson stats

Johnson, a redshirt sophomore, transferred to College Station from LSU ahead of the 2022 season. The 6-6 quarterback competed for the starting job last season and ultimately started three games, leading wins over Miami and Arkansas.

Johnson does have prior starting experience, with 14 career starts with the Tigers in 2020 and 2021. He also started against the Crimson Tide in 2021, completing 16 of 32 attempts for 160 yards and two touchdowns and an interception in a 20-14 loss.

The left-handed quarterback has been admirable in two starts this season since Weigman went down, completing 37 of 59 passes (62.7 percent) for 436 yards and six touchdowns with one interception. He also led the Aggies to a victory over Auburn, against whom Weigman was lost for the season: He completed 7 of 11 passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns, including one to his brother, Jake Johnson.

