Texas A&M avoids the sweep with a 14-4 victory in Game 3 over LSU

Texas A&M (40-8, 16-8 SEC) had a rough weekend in Baton Rouge but salvaged the series with a big fifth-inning rally for an important 10-run win over LSU (31-18, 9-15 SEC).

Over the past three games, including the third game of the Georgia series, the Aggies have been grappling with strikeouts, a recurring issue this season. However, as the game of baseball often proves, streaks happen. On Sunday, the Aggies found their rhythm, putting 14 runs on the board despite Jace LaViolette and Braden Montgomery going 1 for 10. This unpredictability is what makes baseball such a fascinating sport.

After falling 3-0 early, the Aggies stormed back, and freshman Caden Sorrell got the ball rolling by triple to center field in the top of the fifth. Travis Chestnut's single brought Sorrell home to cut the lead, and Gavin Grahovac homered a few batters later to take a 4-3 lead. Jackson Appel got in on the home run party with a two-run shot and a bases-loaded walk followed by a few singles capped off a nine-run inning.

Notably, Kaeden Kent and LaViolette contributed five runs with their impressive home runs in the top of the ninth, leading the team to a commanding 14-3 lead. Let's not forget the stellar performance of Chris Cortez, who put in the work, earning the win while allowing only one hit and striking out six.

Despite losing their No. 1 ranking, the Aggies' performance in game three was a testament to the offensive and defensive prowess in 4.1 innings we've appreciated over the past few months. Texas A&M will return to Blue Bell Park to face Rice on Tuesday, May 7, at 6:00 p.m. CT. The game will air on SEC Network+.

