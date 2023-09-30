Texas A&M-Arkansas 'College GameDay' predictions: Here's who picked Aggies, Razorbacks

Texas A&M-Arkansas returns for the 2023 version of the "Southwest Classic" on Saturday. ESPN's "College GameDay" crew predicted the matchup ahead of the game.

Only one of the five panelists chose the Aggies (3-1, 1-0 SEC) over the Razorbacks (2-2, 0-1 SEC).

Here's a rundown of each pick ahead of the 11 a.m. CT matchup at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas:

Desmond Howard: Texas A&M

Pat McAfee: Arkansas

Ken Jeong: Arkansas

Lee Corso: Arkansas

Kirk Herbstreit: Arkansas

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Every 'College GameDay' prediction for Texas A&M-Arkansas