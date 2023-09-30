Texas A&M-Arkansas 'College GameDay' predictions: Here's who picked Aggies, Razorbacks
Texas A&M-Arkansas returns for the 2023 version of the "Southwest Classic" on Saturday. ESPN's "College GameDay" crew predicted the matchup ahead of the game.
Only one of the five panelists chose the Aggies (3-1, 1-0 SEC) over the Razorbacks (2-2, 0-1 SEC).
Here's a rundown of each pick ahead of the 11 a.m. CT matchup at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas:
Texas A&M-Arkansas predictions on 'College GameDay': Who Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Ken Jeong picked
Desmond Howard: Texas A&M
Pat McAfee: Arkansas
Ken Jeong: Arkansas
Lee Corso: Arkansas
Kirk Herbstreit: Arkansas
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Every 'College GameDay' prediction for Texas A&M-Arkansas