Texas A&M announces three player representatives for SEC Media Days 2023

The Southeastern Conference will hold its annual SEC Media Days next week at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, and three Texas A&M football players will join in on the festivities.

Wide receiver Ainias Smith, defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson, and defensive end Fadil Diggs will represent the Maroon and White at the 2023 SEC Media Days. The three will join Aggie football head coach Jimbo Fisher, who is scheduled to speak on the first day. LSU‘s Brian Kelly and Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz are among the other coaches joining Fisher in speaking on Day 1.

Georgia‘s Kirby Smart, Auburn‘s Hugh Freeze, Alabama‘s Nick Saban, Arkansas‘ Sam Pittman, Florida‘s Billy Napier, and Tennessee‘s Josh Heupel are among the other coaches with dedicated speaking times.

Smith, Jackson, and Diggs will represent the Maroon and White as established veterans of the football team and prior team captains as well. Diggs led the Aggies in sacks (3) last season while Jackson’s return should give Texas A&M a jolt of depth upfront. Smith, who is returning for a fifth year following a season-ending injury against Arkansas in 2022, caps off a trio of talented receivers alongside Evan Stewart and Moose Muhammad III.

The 2023 SEC Media Days will run from Monday, July 17 through Thursday, July 20. Preseason All-SEC teams selected by the media at SEC Media Days will be announced following the event on the morning of July 21. Media Days will kick off Monday morning at 11:30 am CT with SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey first on the speaking schedule.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire