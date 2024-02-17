Texas A&M at Alabama: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday’s game
After enjoying a week off, Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball team will be back on the hardwood to take on the Texas A&M Aggies inside Coleman Coliseum.
The Tide currently holds the top spot in the SEC standings heading into Saturday’s matchup against the Aggies. A win would further help solidify Alabama’s chances of winning the regular season SEC crown.
Alabama will be wearing special throwback uniforms on Saturday as the Tide honors the 2003-04 team that advanced to the Elite 8.
Below is all the information you need for Saturday’s matchup between Alabama and Texas A&M, including the broadcast guide, injury report, and projected starting lineups.
How to watch
Date: Feb. 17, 2024
Time: 11 a.m. CT
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)
Saturday's Injury Report
Alabama:
N/A
Texas A&M:
Julius Marble II is out indefinitely (Personal)
Bryce Lindsay is out indefinitely (Undisclosed)
Alabama's projected lineup
Player
Pos.
Class
PPG
RPG
APG
Mark Sears
G
Senior
20.5
4.3
4.0
Aaron Estrada
G
Graduate
12.9
5.0
4.0
Latrell Wrightsell Jr.
G
Senior
8.7
3.2
1.5
Rylan Griffen
G
Sophomore
11.0
3.7
1.9
Grant Nelson
F
Senoir
12.0
5.7
1.8
Texas A&M's projected lineup
Pos.
Name
Class
PPG
RPG
APG
G
Jace Carter
Jr.
7.1
5.2
1.8
G
Hayden Hefner
Sr.
6.7
2.3
0.8
G
Wade Taylor IV
Jr.
19.8
3.7
3.7
F
Andersson Garcia
Sr.
6.1
9.1
1.7
F
Henry Coleman
Sr.
10.0
6.7
0.9
Alabama player to watch: Nick Pringle
Nick Pringle showed up in a big way the last time Alabama took the court, dropping 17 points in just 15 minutes. While those numbers are not expected or needed to be duplicated, the Tide will need Pringle to show that Alabama can be physical in the paint to hold off the Aggies.
Texas A&M player to watch:
You won’t find many guards in the country better than Wade Taylor. Taylor does it all for the Aggies as he leads A&M in points, assists, and steals. Containing Taylor will be critical to the Tide’s success on Saturday.
Score prediction
Texas A&M will present a great challenge for Alabama as the Aggies is one of the top defensive teams in the SEC. If Alabama can keep the pace of the game in their favor, the Tide should roll at home.
Alabama 82, Texas A&M 68
