Texas A&M at Alabama: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday’s game

After enjoying a week off, Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball team will be back on the hardwood to take on the Texas A&M Aggies inside Coleman Coliseum.

The Tide currently holds the top spot in the SEC standings heading into Saturday’s matchup against the Aggies. A win would further help solidify Alabama’s chances of winning the regular season SEC crown.

Alabama will be wearing special throwback uniforms on Saturday as the Tide honors the 2003-04 team that advanced to the Elite 8.

Below is all the information you need for Saturday’s matchup between Alabama and Texas A&M, including the broadcast guide, injury report, and projected starting lineups.

How to watch

Date: Feb. 17, 2024

Time: 11 a.m. CT

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Saturday's Injury Report

Alabama:

N/A

Texas A&M:

Julius Marble II is out indefinitely (Personal)

Bryce Lindsay is out indefinitely (Undisclosed)

Alabama's projected lineup

Player Pos. Class PPG RPG APG Mark Sears G Senior 20.5 4.3 4.0 Aaron Estrada G Graduate 12.9 5.0 4.0 Latrell Wrightsell Jr. G Senior 8.7 3.2 1.5 Rylan Griffen G Sophomore 11.0 3.7 1.9 Grant Nelson F Senoir 12.0 5.7 1.8

Texas A&M's projected lineup

Pos. Name Class PPG RPG APG G Jace Carter Jr. 7.1 5.2 1.8 G Hayden Hefner Sr. 6.7 2.3 0.8 G Wade Taylor IV Jr. 19.8 3.7 3.7 F Andersson Garcia Sr. 6.1 9.1 1.7 F Henry Coleman Sr. 10.0 6.7 0.9

Alabama player to watch: Nick Pringle

Nick Pringle showed up in a big way the last time Alabama took the court, dropping 17 points in just 15 minutes. While those numbers are not expected or needed to be duplicated, the Tide will need Pringle to show that Alabama can be physical in the paint to hold off the Aggies.

Texas A&M player to watch:

You won’t find many guards in the country better than Wade Taylor. Taylor does it all for the Aggies as he leads A&M in points, assists, and steals. Containing Taylor will be critical to the Tide’s success on Saturday.

Score prediction

Texas A&M will present a great challenge for Alabama as the Aggies is one of the top defensive teams in the SEC. If Alabama can keep the pace of the game in their favor, the Tide should roll at home.

Alabama 82, Texas A&M 68

