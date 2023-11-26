Texas A&M aiming to hire Duke football's Mike Elko as next head coach, per reports

As Texas A&M's lengthy coaching search proceeds following the firing of Jimbo Fisher, the Aggies reportedly are targeting a familiar face in Duke football's Mike Elko, according to multiple reports.

This was first reported by the Houston Chronicle.

Elko spent four seasons at Kyle Field with the Aggies from 2018-21 under Fisher as the Aggies' defensive coordinator, going 34-14 while helming the defense. His most successful season with Texas A&M came in 2020, as his unit ranked ninth in the country in total defense amid a 9-1 record and Orange Bowl victory.

Elko has been among the top candidates to replace Fisher since the latter's firing in early November, not only for his familiarity with the program but also the success he has enjoyed at Duke, which is not a traditional football power. News of the Aggies honing in on him come after Kentucky's Mark Stoops was briefly reported to be their next hire.

Mike Elko's Duke football record

After three seasons as defensive coordinator for the Aggies, Elko moved on to his first head coaching gig with Duke, where he has orchestrated a turnaround in the program.

Elko stepped in and led the Blue Devils to a 9-4 record and a Military Bowl victory in the 2022 college football season. The year prior was a disappointing 3-9 campaign that saw the Blue Devils go 0-8 in ACC play under long-time coach David Cutliffe.

Duke in 2023 finished the regular season at 7-5, which includes wins against Clemson (ranked No. 9 at the time) and NC State (currently No. 22 in the most recent College Football Playoff top 25).

Overall, Elko's record with the Blue Devils is 16-9, as well as 9-7 in conference play.

Mike Elko-Jimbo Fisher relationship

Elko and Fisher spent four seasons together, with the former serving as Texas A&M's defensive coordinator from 2018-21. When Elko took the head coaching gig at Duke ahead of the 2022 season, he spoke highly of Fisher and thanked the former Aggies coach for being a mentor to him in the whirlwind that is college football coach.

"Thank you to Brian Kelly and Jimbo Fisher for giving me an opportunity to really hone my craft at the highest level and learn how to manage a national brand and take my game as a coach to the next level,” Elko said. “There are countless assistant coaches that I’ve worked with over the years that I will forever be in debt to. Their tireless loyalty, the work ethic they put into our programs, the way they’ve shaped my life — I will forever be thankful.”

When asked how he felt about Elko moving to the ACC, Fisher acknowledged that he too had been in a similar position before, as he made the move from Florida State to Texas A&M in 2018.

“Extremely happy,” Fisher said of Elko's move. “That’s what you always want to be. I was in that position one day, one time. That’s what you strive for.”

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Texas A&M football coach search: Duke's Mike Elko is Aggies' target