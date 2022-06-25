Texas A&M Aggies Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Texas A&M Aggies Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

Ainias Smith, WR Sr.

Okay, so this is sort of a cop out. At least three of the stars of the freshmen class could and probably should be considered in the mix for A&M’s best players, and several pro prospects should also be in the discussion, but Smith is among the dangerous all-around weapons in the SEC – now he needs the ball more.

He has caught 112 passes for 1,321 yards and 15 touchdowns in his three years, and ran 15 times for 373 yards and four scores. He has also averaged 9.7 yards per punt return with a score.

Antonio Johnson, S Jr.

6-3, 200. 93 tackles, 1 sacks, 9 TFL, 1 interception, 7 broken up passes in two seasons. Second Team All-SEC

Devon Achane, RB Jr.

5-9, 185. Sprinter on the Texas A&M track team. 173 carries, 1,274 yards (7.4 ypc), 13 TD, 29 catches, 358 yards, 2 TD, 33.4 yards per kick return in two seasons.

Walter Nolen, DT Fr.

6-4, 325. Arguably the No. 1 recruit in the country this season, he’s got an NFL blend of size, quickness, and the ability to turn into a terror of an interior pass rusher.

Jaylon Jones, CB Jr.

6-2, 205. 65 tackles, 3 INT, 15 broken up passes, 2 TFL in two seasons.

Shemar Stewart, DT Fr.

6-6, 272. He might not be quite the prospect for the defensive interior that Walter Nolen is, but he’s not far off. The best recruit out of Florida is lightning quick in the interior and can be used in a variety of ways.

Demani Richardson, S Sr.

6-1, 210. 172 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 11.5 TFL, 3 INT, 9 broken up passes, 2 forced fumbles in three seasons.

Evan Stewart, WR Fr.

5-11, 170. A deep threat with elite track speed and athleticism, he caught 111 passes for 2,157 yards and scored 21 times in high school. He might be the nation’s top receiver recruit.

Haynes King, QB Soph.

6-3, 200. Star recruit from last year started two games before suffering a leg injury. 24-of-39, 292 yards, 3 TD, 4 INT, 67 rushing yards in two games.

Max Johnson, QB Jr.

6-5, 220. 313-of-523 (60%), 3,884 yards, 35 TD, 7 INT, 3 rushing TDs in two seasons at LSU.

– 2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams

