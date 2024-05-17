Unless you've been living under a rock for the past few months, there have been rumors of release dates, cover images, and gameplay for the new EA Sports College Football 25. A lot of those questions will be put to rest over the next few weeks as more information is released.

Fans got a brief idea of what to expect when EA Sports posted its trailer on social media on Friday, highlighting multiple teams. Texas A&M made an appearance a few times in the trailer, with the most notable being a pan across Kyle Field showing the "Home of the 12th Man" lettering on the stands.

https://twitter.com/EASPORTSCollege/status/1791483861718663547

With pre-orders already underway, fans will be eager to get their hands on a copy once the game is officially released on July 19, 2024

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Jarrett Johnson on Twitter: @whosnextsports1.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: The Texas A&M Aggies are featured in EA Sports College Football 25 trailer