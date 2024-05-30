Texas A&M catcher Julia Cottrill (42) runs up to hug pitcher Emiley Kennedy (11) after beating Texas in the NCAA Super Regional opener at Red & Charline McCombs Field on Friday, May 24, 2024 in Austin.

Texas A&M can proudly claim to be the home of one of the nation's top pitchers. This was confirmed by the softball world's most respected voices, who bestowed Emiley Kennedy with the prestigious honor of being named an All-American for her outstanding 2024 campaign.

Coach Trisha Ford calls her "Lefty." She routinely can hit 70 on the radar. Her ace was called upon throughout the year to come intions to get the Aggies out of aes pick up a loss she probably really didn't earn. Kennedy was asked at the beginning of the season what she wanted to accomplish, and being named difficult situa jam and sometim an All-American was one on that list. Below are the publications that all named Kennedy to their All-American teams.

D1 Softball - First Team

National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) - Second Team

Softball America - Second Team

As Kennedy enters her senior season, she is poised to reach even greater heights. Her potential is yet to be fully realized, and her dedication to the sport promises exciting performances in the future.

