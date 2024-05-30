Texas A&M Aggie forward Janiah Barker has found a new home
It's official: Texas A&M star forward Janiah Barker has committed to play for Coach Cori Close at UCLA. When Barker entered the portal with a do-not-contact declaration, there was some hope that she might withdraw her name. Her relationship with Coach Joni Taylor was a strong one, and she even changed her commitment from Georgia to A&M when Coach Taylor took the job.
However, after a few injuries over the last two seasons, including a concussion, followed by an early exit from the NCAA tournament, Barker decided to get a new start on the West Coast. She is a strong scorer with a solid defense who will bring some experience to a UCLA team that lost a lot of talent this year.
We never like to see talent leave Aggieland, but we appreciate the time she was here representing the Maroon & White.
This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Texas A&M Aggie forward Janiah Barker has found a new home