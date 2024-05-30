GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA - MARCH 02: Janiah Barker #2 of the Texas A&M Aggies celebrates a teammate's three point basket against Mississippi State Bulldogs in the second quarter during the second round of the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on March 02, 2023 in Greenville, South Carolina. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

It's official: Texas A&M star forward Janiah Barker has committed to play for Coach Cori Close at UCLA. When Barker entered the portal with a do-not-contact declaration, there was some hope that she might withdraw her name. Her relationship with Coach Joni Taylor was a strong one, and she even changed her commitment from Georgia to A&M when Coach Taylor took the job.

However, after a few injuries over the last two seasons, including a concussion, followed by an early exit from the NCAA tournament, Barker decided to get a new start on the West Coast. She is a strong scorer with a solid defense who will bring some experience to a UCLA team that lost a lot of talent this year.

We never like to see talent leave Aggieland, but we appreciate the time she was here representing the Maroon & White.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Texas A&M Aggie forward Janiah Barker has found a new home