Texas A&M advances over Grambling, sets up potential Texas showdown

The Texas A&M Aggies won with ease in the first game of the College Station regional. The Aggies defeated the Grambling State Tigers in an uneventful 8-0 matchup.

The Aggies were the heavy favorite to win the regional, but the unsurprising first round victory brings the team one step closer to the super regionals.

Texas A&M pitcher Tanner Jones found a way to keep Grambling off the scoreboard despite seven hits and two walks. After 3.1 innings pitched from Jones, the Aggies bullpen shut the Tigers offense down.

The Texas A&M offense broke the game open with a seven-run second inning. The Aggies got it down with walks, singles and other creative ways.

The Texas Longhorns will have a tremendous challenge should they advance to face the Aggies. Texas A&M didn’t need its best game to win in blowout fashion. One would expect perhaps even sharper play from the team in the next few games.

Texas looks to advance to face the Aggies in the next round.

