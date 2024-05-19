Texas A&M’s Adela Cernousek is running away from the field at NCAA Women’s Golf Championship

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A year ago, Adela Cernousek didn’t think she could do what she is doing now. Even her coach said as much.

However, there seems to be nothing standing in the way of Cernousek becoming the first Texas A&M Aggie to win a national championship.

The junior is running away from the field at the NCAA Women’s Golf Championship at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa’s North Course, and she’s doing it with consistency and confidence. Cernousek, who earlier this week slept on a lead during a 36-hole U.S. Women’s Open qualifier in Texas before traveling to NCAAs, has shot three consecutive rounds of 68 and sits at 12-under 204 heading into the final round. As of the morning wave Sunday morning, she has a seven-shot lead.

“Before every tournament, I don’t really have expectations,” Cernousek said. “Just try to focus on my game, my progression and our team.

Arkansas freshman Maria Jose Marin is second at 5 under, and Florida State sophomore Lottie Woad was also at 5 under when her third round began Sunday afternoon.

In the team race, Texas A&M is at 10 under, leading top-ranked Stanford by one shot heading into the final round of stroke play Monday. LSU is at 1 under, the only other team under par after three rounds at Omni La Costa.

