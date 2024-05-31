Texas A&M AD Trev Alberts comments on future Texas A&M vs. Texas meetings

The annual SEC spring meetings are coming to a close. Nearly every SEC head football coach and athletic director has taken the podium or met with reporters in random hallways to discuss various topics heading into the 2024 college football season.

Earlier this week, Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko continued his expansive preview of his inaugural 2024 season. At every stop, the same question regarding the return of the Lone Star Showdown with the Texas Longhorns has made the round, as Elko provided his most recent answer on Tuesday:

“When you have two programs like that in the same state within two hours of each other those two teams should play. They should play every year. It should mean an awful lot. It does and it will."

For the first time since 2011, the most entertaining rivalry in college will return, with Texas officially joining the SEC in July. Still, the game will not return to its original Thanksgiving time slot this coming season and will be played on Saturday, November 30.

Concerning future meeting dates, Texas A&M AD Trev Alberts stated to several media members that the date will not change this season, and he personally prefers it to stay that way for the future. However, according to TexAgs' Olin Buchanan, this doesn't mean future changes are out of the question.

