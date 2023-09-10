Texas A&M absent in the latest 2023 AP Top 25 Poll following Week 2

After slipping out of the latest US LBM Coaches Poll Sunday afternoon, Texas A&M (1-1) suffered a similar fate when it came to the latest AP Top 25 update.

The Aggies, who are fresh off a 48-33 loss to Miami on Saturday, slipped out of the latest AP Top 25. To add some insult to injury, Texas A&M failed to garner a first-place vote as well.

After Texas‘ late-night upset over Nick Saban and Alabama on Saturday, the Longhorns catapulted to No. 4 overall. The Crimson Tide, meanwhile dropped to No. 10 overall. Interestingly enough, the Pac-12 was well-represented with eight ranked teams as Washington State jumped to No. 23.

The Cougars are hot off an upset victory over Nebraska, giving the Pac-12 the most teams in the top 25 in its last season with its current membership. Only the SEC had ever placed as many eight teams in a single AP Top 25.

Below is a look at the full latest AP Top 25 Poll update following Week 2:

Others Receiving Votes:

Clemson 86, Arkansas 33, TCU 19, Kansas 19, Tulane 17, Wisconsin 10, Kentucky 5, Mississippi St. 5, Minnesota 3, Cincinnati 3, Fresno St. 2, Wyoming 1, Oklahoma St. 1, Maryland 1, James Madison 1.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Pete on Twitter: @PeteThreee.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire