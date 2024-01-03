Texas A&M 4-star QB signee Miles O’Neill wins Gatorade New Jersey Football Player of the Year

The first high school quarterback prospect signed by Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko has earned a significant accolade to match his production on the gridiron.

Miles O’Neill, a 4-star recruit from The Hun School of Princeton, has been named the 2023-24 Gatorade New Jersey Football Player of the Year per a press release. O’Neill becomes the first Raider to win the award in its 39 years of existence.

“Miles was an elite player on the field this year,” stated Blair Academy head coach Greg Bowman in the release. “He is a big kid who can make all the throws. He sees the field well and can use his athletic ability to extend plays.”

Previous award winners from New Jersey include former Aggies junior defensive lineman Fadil Diggs, who followed Elijah Robinson to Syracuse on Dec. 19 via the NCAA Transfer Portal. Diggs won the 2019-20 accolade coming out of Woodrow Wilson High School.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire