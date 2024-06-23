Jun 22, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies second baseman Kaeden Kent (3) hits a two run single against the Tennessee Volunteers during the third inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M sophomore second baseman Kaeden Kent went 3-for-5 with a game-high 4 runs batted in during a 9-5 win versus SEC rival Tennessee to begin the College World Series finals at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

The son of 2000 NL MVP Jeff Kent tallied 14 RBI in the regular season and has already matched that total in the NCAA Tournament, which is tied for second most in the nation.

"I think it's attributed to the support that I get and the people that believe in me, have my back and I can count on. People, like my parents or brother, I can look at them in the stands and they can pound their chest like, 'You got this!' That puts a lot of relaxation on my mind to ease down," Kent explained Saturday night. "That (HR) at-bat, it was a 2-2 slider, I don't know, he hung a slider and I was able to get it."

The No. 3 Aggies (53-13) will attempt to win their first national championship in program history on Sunday at 1 p.m. versus No. 1 Tennessee (58-13) on ABC and ESPN+.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes and opinions. Follow Shaun on Twitter: @Shaun_Holkko.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Texas A&M 2B Kaeden Kent's hot streak continues with 4 RBI vs. Tennessee in CWS finals