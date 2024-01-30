Texas A&M 2025 5-star WR commit Terry Bussey ranked No. 15 on On3 Sports’ 2024 On300

Basically by proxy, Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko has already received a hard commitment from one of the top prospects in the Class of 2025, who is now getting deserved honors to solidify himself among the best.

On Monday morning, 5-star wide receiver Terry Bussey was ranked No. 15 in On3 Sports’ 2024 On300. The 5-foot-10.5, 180-pound playmaker from Timpson High School in Texas committed to the Aggies way back on Sept. 28, during the previous regime under Jimbo Fisher.

Despite the change in leadership, Bussey has remained committed to College Station. As noted by On3, LSU and Georgia remain in the mix for Bussey before National Signing Day in February.

“I’ve been getting to know the new staff,” Bussey told On3 earlier this month. “It’s been great building a relationship with coach Elko, coach (Ishmael Aristide) and I’m building relationships with other coaches they already have on staff. They’re great guys, great people, they know a lot about football and they’re great football-minded people.”

Bussey has 30 offers and has taken a total of five visits respectively to Aggieland, Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma and Texas.

