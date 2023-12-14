Texas A&M’s 2024 SEC Football Schedule has been revealed

In its entirety, Texas A&M’s 2024 SEC schedule has been released to the public as the official dates and times for every conference matchup provide more context within head coach Mike Elko’s first season at the helm.

Earlier this summer, A&M’s non-conference schedule, including the season-opening home matchup vs. Notre Dame on Saturday, Aug. 31, became even more interesting on Tuesday after it was revealed that former Duke quarterback Riley Leonard will transfer to the Fighting Irish, pitting Elko’s ex-signal caller against the man he called head coach for the past two season’s in Durham to open the 2024 season.

Most importantly, Texas and Oklahoma will join the now division-less SEC after departing the Big 12 conference, just a year after the Longhorns compete for a 2023 National Title. Conference realignment has changed college football as we know it; permanent rivals were also announced earlier this year. LSU, Mississippi and Texas will face the Aggies annually on the gridiron.

To recuperate during the busy season, the Aggies will have two open weekends in October (Oct. 12) and November (Nov. 9) before finishing the SEC season.

In conference play, the Aggies will avoid Alabama and Ole Miss for the first time since entering the SEC in 2012, while the resurrection of the Lone Star Showdown vs. the Texas Longhorns stands out as the crème de la crème of late-season matchups during the 2024 slate.

SEC Network’s Laura Rutledge, Joey Galloway, Greg McElroy, Tim Tebow and Paul Finebaum helped announce the schedules for all 14 teams on Wednesday night. Here is the entire 2024 SEC schedule for Texas A&M.

Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M

Date: Saturday, Aug. 31

Place: Kyle Field

Biggest Storyline: New Texas A&M head coach vs. his former Duke quarterback Riley Leonard? Get your popcorn ready!

McNeese State vs. Texas A&M

Date: Saturday, Sept. 7

Place: Kyle Field

Biggest Storyline: Beat the cupcake team by 50

Texas A&M at Florida

Date: Saturday, Sept. 14

Place: Ben Hill Stadium

Biggest Storyline: First trip to Gainsville since 2017

Bowling Green vs. Texas A&M

Date: Saturday, Sept. 21

Place: Kyle Field

Biggest Storyline: Again, don’t look silly against a visiting Group of Five opponent

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas

Date: Saturday, Sept. 28

Place: AT&T Stadium

Biggest Storyline: The rivalry will continue to be played in Jerry World until further notice.

Missouri vs. Texas A&M

Date: Saturday, Oct. 5

Place: Kyle Field

Biggest Storyline: This will be one of the Aggies’ toughest matchups this season.

Texas A&M at Mississippi State

Date: Saturday, Oct. 19

Place: Starkville, Davis Wade Stadium

Biggest Storyline: One of Texas A&M’s three permanent rivals could be much improved on offense under new head coach Jeff Lebby. The Aggies potentially revamped secondary could have its hands full.

LSU at Texas A&M

Date: Saturday, Oct. 26

Place: Kyle Field

Biggest Storyline: 2023 Heisman-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels is NFL-bound, and the Aggies’ are looking for revenge on their home turf.

Texas A&M at South Carolina

Date: Saturday, Nov. 2

Place: Columbia, Williams-Brice Stadium

Biggest Storyline: A New Look South Carolina team that could be the surprise of the SEC if the stars align

New Mexico State vs. Texas A&M

Date: Saturday, Nov. 16

Place: Kyle Field

Biggest Storyline: Head coach Jerry Kill’s building something at NMSU, and if the Aggies don’t come out swinging early, watch out.

Texas A&M vs. Auburn

Date: Saturday, Nov. 23

Place: Auburn, Jordan-Hare Stadium

Biggest Storyline: The Tigers should improve on offense under head coach Hugh Freeze, but if quarterback play continues to be an issue, Texas A&M will have the advantage late in the year.

Texas at Texas A&M

Date: Saturday, Nov. 30

Place: Kyle Field

Biggest Storyline: The Lone Star Showdown is back, and if both teams succeed throughout SEC play, this game could determine a potential playoff spot in the new 12-team playoff format in 2024. GAME ON!

