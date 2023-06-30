Texas A&M’s 2024 recruiting ranking sky rockets after the commitment of 4-star WR, Drelon Miller

Don’t look now, but Texas A&M is dominating the recruiting trail after landing six commitments in the 2024 recruiting cycle in the last eight days, culminating with the exciting commitment from the best playmaker the state of Texas has to offer in four-star wide receiver, Drelon Miller.

On Thursday night, amid some minor technical difficulties during his announcement, Miller ranked as the 76th player in the cycle, chose the Aggies over USC and LSU, becoming the highest-rated recruit in the class, and according to 247Sports recruiting rankings, Texas A&M is now positioned at 15th in the country, rising nine spots since Wednesday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Jimbo Fisher and his staff deserve a ton of credit after the work they’ve put in this summer, as nearly every SEC program outside of Vanderbilt seemed to be outworking the Aggies until June, when consecutive weekends filled with high-profile official visits took their course.

Then, as many of us predicted, the commitments began to pile up late last week, starting with four-star tight end Eric Karner and four-star linebacker Jordan Lockhart announcing their intentions on Thursday, ending with three-star offensive lineman Coen Echols’ verbal on Friday.

While the skeptics continued to doubt A&M’s momentum, four-star offensive lineman Weston Davis stunned LSU on Monday by picking the Aggies in a surprise, followed by Tuesday afternoon’s commitment from one of the most underrated prospects in the class in three-star Edge, Gabriel Reliford. So there it is; a once “flailing” recruiting class has quietly grown into one of the most competent and complete groups in the cycle, and even though there’s plenty of work to be done next month, Fisher and his staff have laid the groundwork to finish. in the Top 10, or even better.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

Advertisement

More Football!

2024 4-star WR Drelon Miller has committed to Texas A&M 2024 4-star Tight end Caleb Odom has placed Texas A&M in his Top 5 program list Texas A&M football ranks top 15 in The Athletic's data-driven preseason rankings

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire