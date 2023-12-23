Texas A&M’s 2024 recruiting class is now ranked in the Top 5 according to player rating average

The early signing period for the 2024 recruiting class has come to an end, and for new Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko, his first two months on the job have been impressive, to say the least, signing 14 out of 16 commits, while landing seven players through the transfer portal.

Currently positioned as the No. 17-ranked class in the cycle according to 247Sports’ composite rankings, looking closer at the player rating average for each program reveals that Texas A&M is ranked among the Top 5 in said category:

Does the average player rating matter more than the overall rankings? Not on paper but taking a deeper dive into the type of players the Aggies have secured ahead of the 2024 season and hopefully beyond focuses on areas of need, especially in the offensive and defensive trenches, as three of the highest-rated signees are O-lineman, including four-star tackles Blake Ivy and Ashton Funk, and four-star guard Isendre “Papa” Ahfua.

Ending Friday’s early signing festivities, A&M notched two more big-time acquisitions, as four-star linebacker Tristan Jernigan chose the Aggies over Alabama. In contrast, long-time commit and four-star defensive end Dealyn Evans pulled an entraining fast one on all of us before throwing on his maroon hat while finally putting pen to paper.

With five-star athlete Terry Bussey and five-star defensive tackle Dominick McKinley waiting until national signing day on Feb. 7, Elko and his staff are off to a very promising start.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire