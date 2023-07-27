Texas A&M’s 2024 recruiting class is ranked in the Top 5 in the SEC according to On3’s Industry Rankings

To no surprise, Texas A&M’s 2024 recruiting class is one of the top cycles in the country according to multiple trusted outlets, sporting a total of 18 commits, including one five-star, ten four-stars, and seven four-stars.

Leading the way from a position standpoint, the Aggies have cleaned up in the wide receiver department, receiving five verbals from Cameron Coleman (five-star), Drelon Miller (four-star), Jaylan Hornsby (four-star), Debron Gatling (four-star), and speedster Earnest Campbell (three-star), and they may not be done made additions just yet.

Ahead of the annual recruiting pool party this coming weekend, Head Coach Jimbo Fisher and his staff are attempting to make their final impressions with several high-priority 2024 prospects, including the five-star trio of athlete/ wide receiver Terry Bussey, defensive lineman Aydin Breland and Edge Colin Simmons.

This week, On3 released their newest industry team rankings, where the Aggies are currently positioned as the 11th-ranked team in the country. Still, focusing on the SEC, the Aggies are ranked even higher among the usual recruiting giants in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, LSU, and 2024 newcomers, Texas and Oklahoma.

Here’s a look at On3’s Top 10 SEC Industry team rankings.

Texas Longhorns linebacker Jaylan Ford (41) celebrates a late 4th quarter fumble recovery during the game against Iowa State at Royal Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on Oct. 15, 2022.

Total Commitments: 15

Average Rating: 89.51

Score: 89.511

Arkansas Razorbacks

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 16

Average Rating: 89.42

Score: 89.680

News Joshua L Jones

Total Commitments: 12

Average Rating: 90.41

Score: 89.936

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 16

Average Rating: 90.10

Score: 90.288

LSU Tigers

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 20

Average Rating: 89.84

Score: 90.988

Texas A&M Aggies

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 18

Average Rating: 90.60

Score: 91.058

Orangebowl1230 4125

Total Commitments: 18

Average Rating: 90.41

Score: 91.180

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 15

Average Rating: 92.29

Score: 92.989

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 21

Average Rating: 90.74

Score: 92.358

Georgia Bulldogs

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 25

Average Rating: 91.89

Score: 94.468

