Texas A&M’s 2024 recruiting class ranked in the Top 5 in On3’s ‘2024 Blue Chips Rankings’

Texas A&M’s talented 2024 recruiting class has taken a short break from its growth over the summer due to the start of the 2023 football season, as 15 players, including two five-star and 13 four-star prospects, verbally committed with a collective understanding that Head Coach Jimbo Fisher’s vision for the future is built around player development and competing for Championships; no matter what the naysayers yell into the college football oblivion year to year.

Even though the 2023 campaign is off to an underwhelming start after falling to Miami 48-33 last Saturday, Fisher believes that this is simply a learning curve for his talented and experienced roster while further cementing his belief that the coaching staff, specifically Aggies defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin a plan for fixing their issues within the remaining ten games.

In-season play tends to affect recruiting substantially, making the 2023 season rebound an absolute must if consistently building top-five recruiting classes is in the Aggies’ future. However, focusing on Texas A&M’s impressive 2024 haul, On3 released their Top 10 ” 2024 Blue Chip Recruiting Rankings,” focused on combining each program’s total number of four and five-star prospects, creating an accurate percentage to signify how much pure talent each ranked program has acquired.

After landing four-star OT Blake Ivy in late August, Texas A&M’s 2024 offensive line group has already matched the 2021 class made up of three current O-line starters, including center Bryce Foster, left tackle Trey Zuhn, and right tackle Reuben Fatheree, while five-star defensive lineman Dominick McKinley’s recent commitment further Texas A&M D-line coach Elijah’s Robinson’s incredible recruiting streak in the trenches.

Within the rankings, Texas A&M unsurprisingly joins six other notable SEC programs. Here are On3’s Top 10 2024 Blue Chip Rankings.

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

On3 2024 Team Ranking: 4th

Total Commits: 19 (two five-stars, ten four-stars, seven three-stars )

On3 Blue Chip Percentage: 63%

Oregon’s head coach Dan Lanning gestures before the game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Jones AT&T Stadium.

On3 2024 Team Ranking: 12th

Total Commits: 22 (14 four-stars, eight three-stars.)

On3 Blue Chip Percentage: 64%

Clemson Tigers

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

On3 2024 Team Ranking: 14th

Total Commits: 17 (two five-stars, nine four-stars, six three-stars)

On3 Blue Chip Percentage: 65%

USC Trojans (tied for seventh)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

On3 2024 Team Ranking: 17th

Total Commits: 15 (10 four-stars, five three-stars)

On3 Blue Chip Percentage: 67%

LSU Tigers (tied for seventh)

Sep 9, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban walks off the field following their 34-24 loss to the Texas Longhorns at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Head Coach Brian Kelly on the sideline as the LSU Tigers take on Grambling State at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

On3 2024 Team Ranking: 8th

Total Commits: 24 (16 four-stars, eight three-stars)

On3 Blue Chip Percentage: 67%

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

On3 2024 Team Ranking: 7th

Total Commits: 20 (one five-star, 13 four-stars, six three-stars)

On3 Blue Chip Percentage: 70%

Texas A&M Aggies

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

On3 2024 Team Ranking: 6th

Total Commits: 21 (two five-star, 13 four-stars, six three-stars)

On3 Blue Chip Percentage: 71%

Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze coaches against UMass during their game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on the Auburn University campus in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday September 2, 2023.

On3 2024 Team Ranking: 13th

Total Commits: 18 (two five-stars, 11 four-stars, five three-stars)

On3 Blue Chip Percentage: 72%

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

On3 2024 Team Ranking: 3rd

Total Commits: 22 (two five-stars, 14-four-stars, six three-stars)

On3 Blue Chip Percentage: 76%

Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia coach Kirby Smart heads to the locker room after a NCAA college football game against Ball State in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. Georgia won 45-3.

On3 2024 Team Ranking: 1st

Total Commits: 27 (three five-stars, 18 four-stars, six three-stars)

On3 Blue Chip Percentage: 78%

Sep 09, 2023; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day watches the team during warmups before their game against Youngstown State at Ohio Stadium.

On3 2024 Team Ranking: 2nd

Total Commits: 21 (five five-stars, 12 four-stars, four three-stars)

On3 Blue Chip Percentage: 81%

