Texas A&M’s 2024 recruiting class ranked in the Top 5 in On3’s ‘2024 Blue Chips Rankings’
Texas A&M’s talented 2024 recruiting class has taken a short break from its growth over the summer due to the start of the 2023 football season, as 15 players, including two five-star and 13 four-star prospects, verbally committed with a collective understanding that Head Coach Jimbo Fisher’s vision for the future is built around player development and competing for Championships; no matter what the naysayers yell into the college football oblivion year to year.
Even though the 2023 campaign is off to an underwhelming start after falling to Miami 48-33 last Saturday, Fisher believes that this is simply a learning curve for his talented and experienced roster while further cementing his belief that the coaching staff, specifically Aggies defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin a plan for fixing their issues within the remaining ten games.
In-season play tends to affect recruiting substantially, making the 2023 season rebound an absolute must if consistently building top-five recruiting classes is in the Aggies’ future. However, focusing on Texas A&M’s impressive 2024 haul, On3 released their Top 10 ” 2024 Blue Chip Recruiting Rankings,” focused on combining each program’s total number of four and five-star prospects, creating an accurate percentage to signify how much pure talent each ranked program has acquired.
After landing four-star OT Blake Ivy in late August, Texas A&M’s 2024 offensive line group has already matched the 2021 class made up of three current O-line starters, including center Bryce Foster, left tackle Trey Zuhn, and right tackle Reuben Fatheree, while five-star defensive lineman Dominick McKinley’s recent commitment further Texas A&M D-line coach Elijah’s Robinson’s incredible recruiting streak in the trenches.
Within the rankings, Texas A&M unsurprisingly joins six other notable SEC programs. Here are On3’s Top 10 2024 Blue Chip Rankings.
Alabama Crimson Tide
On3 2024 Team Ranking: 4th
Total Commits: 19 (two five-stars, ten four-stars, seven three-stars )
On3 Blue Chip Percentage: 63%
Get more Alabama news, analysis, and opinions on RolltideWire.
Oregon Ducks
On3 2024 Team Ranking: 12th
Total Commits: 22 (14 four-stars, eight three-stars.)
On3 Blue Chip Percentage: 64%
Get more Oregon news, analysis, and opinions on DucksWire.
Clemson Tigers
On3 2024 Team Ranking: 14th
Total Commits: 17 (two five-stars, nine four-stars, six three-stars)
On3 Blue Chip Percentage: 65%
Get more Clemson news, analysis, and opinions on ClemsonWire.
USC Trojans (tied for seventh)
On3 2024 Team Ranking: 17th
Total Commits: 15 (10 four-stars, five three-stars)
On3 Blue Chip Percentage: 67%
Get more USC news, analysis, and opinions on TrojansWire.
LSU Tigers (tied for seventh)
On3 2024 Team Ranking: 8th
Total Commits: 24 (16 four-stars, eight three-stars)
On3 Blue Chip Percentage: 67%
Get more LSU news, analysis, and opinions on LSUTigersWire.
Tennessee Volunteers
On3 2024 Team Ranking: 7th
Total Commits: 20 (one five-star, 13 four-stars, six three-stars)
On3 Blue Chip Percentage: 70%
Get more Tennessee news, analysis, and opinions on VolsWire.
Texas A&M Aggies
On3 2024 Team Ranking: 6th
Total Commits: 21 (two five-star, 13 four-stars, six three-stars)
On3 Blue Chip Percentage: 71%
Get more Texas A&M news, analysis, and opinions on AggieWire.
Auburn Tigers
On3 2024 Team Ranking: 13th
Total Commits: 18 (two five-stars, 11 four-stars, five three-stars)
On3 Blue Chip Percentage: 72%
Get more Auburn news, analysis, and opinions on AuburnWire.
Florida Gators
On3 2024 Team Ranking: 3rd
Total Commits: 22 (two five-stars, 14-four-stars, six three-stars)
On3 Blue Chip Percentage: 76%
Get more Florida Gators news, analysis, and opinions on GatorsWire.
Georgia Bulldogs
On3 2024 Team Ranking: 1st
Total Commits: 27 (three five-stars, 18 four-stars, six three-stars)
On3 Blue Chip Percentage: 78%
Get more Georgia news, analysis, and opinions on UGAWire.
Ohio State Buckeyes
On3 2024 Team Ranking: 2nd
Total Commits: 21 (five five-stars, 12 four-stars, four three-stars)
On3 Blue Chip Percentage: 81%
Get more Ohio State news, analysis, and opinions on BuckeyesWire.