Texas A&M’s 2024 recruiting class skyrockets to Top 3 ranking following Terry Bussey’s commitment

Texas A&M’s 2024 recruiting class welcomed one of the best athletes in the country as five-star Terry Bussey announced his commitment to the Aggies Thursday night. His addition is already making waves regarding the college football recruiting class rankings.

With Bussey’s commitment, the Aggies stand at 22 current commits and have skyrocketed into 247Sports’ top-three rankings. Texas A&M’s 2024 class is ranked No. 3 overall, behind only Georgia and Ohio State. Florida and Auburn round out the top five.

Bussey profiles as one of the best players in the country and is the top-rated athlete according to the Top247 rankings. The Timpson product joins fellow five-star commits Cameron Coleman and Dominick McKinley in the Aggies’ 2024 class.

It’s not an overstatement to say Bussey comes in as the best two-way athlete since the likes of Travis Hunter, who is balling out for the Colorado Buffaloes.

A&M beat out the likes of Oklahoma, LSU, Texas, and Alabama, with each program selling Bussey on playing on either side of the ball. For the Aggies, the five-star athlete has been a top target at cornerback after picking up an offer in June 2022.

It remains to be seen which side he prefers when he makes his way into College Station, but given what we’ve seen with Hunter at Colorado, getting reps on both offense and defense can’t be ruled out. Nonetheless, Bussey’s commitment only further justifies the bright future in Aggieland.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Pete on Twitter: @PeteThreee.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire