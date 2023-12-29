Texas A&M 2024 5-Star ATH and Aggie commit Terry Bussey will visit another SEC foe next month

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko has already secured 14 signees from the 2024 recruiting class. Yet, two of the remaining five-star commits, defensive tackle Terry Bussey and defensive tackle Dominick McKinley, have yet to put pen to paper.

Both were recruited by former head coach Jimbo Fisher, meaning Elko will need to sell his vision for the program and their collegiate futures while nearly every Power 5 program attempts to lure them away, and in the case of Terry Bussey, that program looks to be the Georgia Bulldogs.

On Friday, it was reported that Bussey, who committed to the Aggies back on Sept. 28, will reportedly visit Athens, Georgia, in January, according to On3. While Bussey’s commitment to A&M remains strong, his past relationship with Fisher is still something to consider, as former five-star WR Cam Coleman, who flipped and signed with the Auburn Tigers, previously noted that Fisher’s firing altered his final decision.

Texas A&M 5-star commit Terry Bussey says Georgia and USC are two schools who have recently made a move in his recruitment. He is looking to take a visit to Athens in January🐶#UANext Live Updates: https://t.co/qosoHH0c7r pic.twitter.com/VNqm2ep4mr — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) December 29, 2023

He is slated to play either wide receiver or cornerback at the next level, letting Bussey know how he will be utilized as soon as the 2024 season needs to be the No. 1 job for Elko and his staff next month. According to 247Sports, Bussey is currently positioned as the 20th-ranked player, the No.1-ranked athlete, and the 4th-ranked player in Texas.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire