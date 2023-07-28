Texas A&M’s 2023 fall football practice schedule has been released

Texas A&M will embark on one of the more crucial college football seasons in program history after a truly embarrassing 2022 campaign, culminating in a 5-7 record and a 2-6 finish in the SEC.

With several make-or-break offseason moves, starting with hiring long-time CFB Head Coach Bobby Petrino as the program’s second offensive coordinator during Jimbo Fisher’s tenure with the Aggies, essential additions were also made through the transfer portal, and last but not least, the program returns 16 starters on offense and defense which leads the SEC, and is a Top 5-ranked metric in the country.

Amid all the recruiting chaos as the annual recruiting pool party is set to take place this weekend, football, yes, actual football, is now closer than ever, as Texas A&M’s fall football schedule has been released—including an open practice for both the media public—as we’ll all finally have a chance to witness Petrino’s offensive influence since the Maroon and White Spring Game.

Staring on Tuesday, Aug. 2, here is the full schedule for Texas A&M’s fall football camp:

Tuesday, Aug. 1

All Players will report to camp

Wednesday, Aug. 2

1:30 pm.: Select players will be available to the media

2 pm.: Head Coach Jimbo Fisher will be available to the media

4:45 pm.: First practice

Thursday, Aug. 3

4:45 pm: Second Practice, with some media availability after

Friday, Aug. 4 through Saturday, Aug. 5

4:45 pm: Third Practice

4:45 pm: Fourth Practice

Sunday: Aug. 6

10:00 am: Team Picture at Kyle Field

10:10 am: Media availability for Jimbo Fisher, followed by a select group of coaches and players

4:45 pm: Fifth practice at Kyle Field, which will be open to the general public

Monday, Aug. 7

4:45 pm: Sixth Practice, with limited media availability after

