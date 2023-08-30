Texas A&M 2023 college football season countdown: No. 3 Noah Thomas

Fear not, Aggie fans, meaningful college football is just around the corner, with the start of the 2023 season just a few days away! Here at Aggies Wire, we’ll be counting down by looking at each Texas A&M football player that corresponds to the number of days left till the start of the football season.

With three days until kickoff, we’re looking at No. 3 for the Maroon and White: sophomore wide receiver Noah Thomas.

If you’re across Texas A&M’s roster for the next breakout player to burst onto the scene, look no further than Thomas. The sophomore wideout returns after finishing with five receptions for 51 yards and two touchdowns in five games last season. He’s had no issues carrying that production level over into fall camp, with his length and wide catch radius equipping being among the standout storylines of the Aggies’ scrimmages.

He’ll have no shortage of competition for snaps, as the Aggies’ receiver room is headlined by a firepower trio of Evan Stewart, Ainias Smith, and Moose Muhammad III.

As the Aggies welcome new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino into the fold, his potential high-octane offense should elevate Texas A&M’s star players on offense, which could very well include Thomas. Petrino’s offenses have averaged at least 400 yards in 16-of-20 seasons and 30 points per game in 15 seasons, and his emphasis on spread formations offers ample opportunity for big plays through the air.

Petrino said it best when summarizing the mantra of the offense: “Feed the studs.” Stewart, Smith, and Muhammad immediately come to mind, but Thomas could be creeping on the doorstep of that territory. He’s fresh off being named Spring Offensive MVP after expanding his rep count from a season ago and could very well shape up to be a “mini Mike Evans” when it’s all said and done.

