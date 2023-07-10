Texas A&M 2023 college football season countdown: No. 54 Mark Nabou

Fear not, ladies and gentlemen, meaningful college football is just around the corner, with the start of the 2023 season just under two months away! Here at Aggies Wire, we’ll be counting down by looking at each Texas A&M football player that corresponds to the number of days left till the start of the football season.

With 54 days until the start of the season, we’re looking at No. 54 for the Maroon and White: freshman offensive lineman Mark Nabou.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Given the sheer volume of confidence the players and coaches have given in favor of Nabou, there should be no reason to question that he’ll be an absolute force in 2023. Jimbo Fisher has consistently praised Nabou’s name throughout the spring, and while his regular season snap volume is scarce, his versatility gives plenty of promise to the Aggies’ frontline unit that struggled with injuries in 2022, as well as saw some departures via the transfer portal.

As a quick reminder, Nabou started a game at guard last season and was moved to center in the spring. He was able to use his mass and pad level to push around older players in the run game, but of course, inexperience left room for improvement. He’ll need to work on his balance and ability to anchor with regard to that aspect of playing upfront, but an added year of experience should aid in that area.

As an example of the team’s confidence in Nabou, Fisher offered some compelling confidence in the offensive line in the aftermath of Matthew Wykoff entering the portal:

“I have been very pleased in the spring. I thought we made some huge developments in the spring. I thought some guys were really coming on, playing well. The young guys are really developing. (Remington Strickland) has had a tremendous spring. (Mark) Nabou played center the whole spring and has had a tremendous spring. Really happy with him. Played some guard, too. (Strickland) has, too. Both of those guys … I am really excited about that whole group on the offensive line.”

Advertisement

No one likes to see players injured, but if that misfortune were to impact the o-line again this season, the Aggies have a more than capable insurance policy in the form of Nabou, who should develop into a sheer force within the trenches.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Pete on Twitter: @PeteThreee.

More Football!

Watch: Players and Coaches give final farewell to Coach Terry Price

Texas A&M announces three player representatives for SEC Media Days 2023

Texas A&M football's preseason USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll rankings since 2000

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire