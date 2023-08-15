Texas A&M 2023 college football season countdown: No. 18 LT Overton

Fear not, Aggie fans, meaningful college football is just around the corner, with the start of the 2023 season under a few weeks away! Here at Aggies Wire, we’ll be counting down by looking at each Texas A&M football player that corresponds to the number of days left till the start of the football season.

With 18 days until kickoff, we’re looking at No. 18 for the Maroon and White: sophomore defensive lineman LT Overton.

Overton returns following a promising freshman season in which he appeared in 11 games for the Maroon and White. He logged 31 total tackles (12 solo) to go along with one sack. According to Pro Football Focus, he finished with a solid 62.0 defensive grade with a 64.1 pass-rush grade in 323 total defensive snaps.

The sophomore’s production last season was promising after he reclassified from the 2023 class to 2022, which allowed him to arrive in College Station a year early, get some early playing time under his belt, and soak up more knowledge with an early entry into the team’s offseason program. Like so many of his fellow second-year players, it will be interesting to see how last year’s “baptism by fire” translates to taking a leap in 2023.

It was after Texas A&M had lost both starting defensive ends toward the end of last season that allowed Overton to get some valuable reps under his belt, and he made the most of the opportunity. His length helped keep blockers at bay with an average depth of tackle of 3.8 yards, per PFF, while he added 14 pressures. His run-stop rate was solid (sixth among all Aggie defenders with more than 150 snaps). Throughout the spring, Overton emerged as a backup at the edge spot to Fadil Diggs which could speak to how he’ll be leveraged in the regular season.

Texas A&M’s defensive line is chock-full of former four and five-star prospects, so it will be a battle for Overton to get an ample amount of snaps on the field. But as the saying goes, “iron sharpens iron” and Overton’s agility is what makes him stand out among the rest. He should be an effective piece in the rotation for 2023, with a chance for an elevated role next season and beyond.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Pete on Twitter: @PeteThreee.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire