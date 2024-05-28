Texas A&M is 1-of-12 schools to accomplish a men's sports hat trick this year

Texas A&M has had several phenomenal performances in men's athletics during the 2023-24 school year, which was solidified this weekend.

The No. 3 Aggies baseball team (44-13, 19-11 SEC) earned the third overall seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament. Texas A&M will host the Bryan-College Station Regional against the Texas Longhorns, Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and Grambling State Tigers.

In December, the Aggies football team played in the Texas Bowl. Then the men's basketball team parlayed March Madness success at the SEC Tournament to an NCAA Tournament bid.

By reaching the postseason in three men's sports, Texas A&M became 1-of-12 schools to accomplish the feat this year. According to Ben Stevens on X, the other universities are the Alabama Crimson Tide, Arizona Wildcats, Clemson Tigers, Duke Blue Devils, James Madison Dukes, Kentucky Wildcats, North Carolina Tar Heels, NC State Wolfpack, Oregon Ducks, Tennessee Volunteers and Texas.

Ross Bjork might've departed Aggieland in January for The Ohio State University but he left the men's programs in great shape.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes and opinions. Follow Shaun on Twitter: @Shaun_Holkko.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Texas A&M is 1-of-12 schools to accomplish a men's sports hat trick this year