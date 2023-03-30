Texas LT Kelvin Banks listed as Bleacher Report’s top sophomore lineman

Texas’ Kelvin Banks is a freight train. He’s simultaneously a brick wall. He is the most interesting left tackle in college football.

Bleacher Report gave credence to that notion listing Banks as the best sophomore offensive lineman in college football. That’s high praise, but certainly well earned.

Here’s what Bleacher Report’s Morgan Moriarty had to say about arguably the best player on the Texas roster.

By the end of last season, Banks held the longest streak among Power Five offensive tackles without allowing a quarterback pressure, per Hook’em Headlines. He also finished sixth among Power Five offensive tackles with a 3.5 percent pressure rate allowed on true passing plays, according to Pro Football Focus.

The loss of Bijan Robinson means Texas will likely need more from its passing game in 2023. According to Moriarty, that might not be a problem. Moriarty writes, “With Banks leading the pass protection, there’s no question that the Longhorns’ passing attack should be elevated in 2023.”

There’s still plenty of time left in what could be an illustrious college career for Banks. Even so, he presently looks like a future Top 10 pick in the NFL Draft.

Here’s a look at the Bleacher Report’s complete list of impact sophomores.

Drake Maye

Moriarty: The Tar Heels signal-caller had a truly breakout season as a redshirt freshman in 2022. Maye finished first nationally in total offensive yards, accounting for 5,019, and added 45 total touchdowns. He threw for 4,321 yards with 38 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Quinshon Judkins

Moriarty: Ole Miss’ Quinshon Judkins didn’t look like a true freshman last season. He finished seventh nationally in rushing yards with 1,565 and had 16 rushing touchdowns. He led the SEC with an average of 120.4 rushing yards per game, too.

Tetairoa McMillan

Moriarty: Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan looks primed for a breakout season as a sophomore in 2023. Last year as a true freshman, McMillan finished 14th in the Pac-12 in receiving yards, with 702—the most for any true freshman in the country, per Pro Football Focus—and eight touchdowns.

Mason Taylor

Moriarty: LSU tight end Mason Taylor had no problems finding his role within the Tigers offense as a true freshman last season. He finished third on the team in receptions (38) and receiving yards (414) and had three touchdowns.

Kelvin Banks

Moriarty: Texas will get back starting quarterback Quinn Ewers in 2023 and welcome true freshman Arch Manning. Also returning are leading receivers Xavier Worthy and Jordan Whittington. With Banks leading the pass protection, there’s no question that the Longhorns’ passing attack should be elevated in 2023.

Will Johnson

Moriarty: Will Johnson was Michigan’s highest-rated recruit in the 2022 class, per 247Sports’ composite, and he didn’t disappoint during his freshman season. The Wolverines cornerback tallied 27 total tackles, three interceptions and three passes defended.

Per Pro Football Focus, Johnson finished first in the Power Five nationally with a 91.1 grade while in man coverage.

Malaki Starks

Moriarty: Malaki Starks is expected to have yet another huge role on Georgia’s defense in 2023. As the Dawgs look to three-peat as national champions, the defense will benefit from having Starks back, who led the team with 847 snaps last season, per Pro Football Focus.

The safety finished third on the team in tackles with 68 and also recorded two interceptions and seven passes defended.

Harold Perkins

Moriarty: As a true freshman last season, LSU’s Harold Perkins Jr. proved he is going to be a star on the Tigers defense for the next couple of years, at least. Perkins finished third on the team in total tackles, accounting for 72 total stops. He also had 13 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, an interception and four forced fumbles.

Dontay Corleone

Moriarty: Dontay Corleone had a breakout season as a redshirt freshman in 2022. The Bearcats defensive lineman finished with 45 total tackles, including 5.5 for loss, and three sacks. He also forced and recovered two fumbles for Cincy’s defense.

His best performance came during the Bearcats’ win over Navy. Corleone accounted for 11 total tackles, including two solo stops.

Mykel Williams

Moriarty: Georgia’s Mykel Williams made a name for himself as a true freshman last season. He finished with 28 total tackles, including 6.5 for loss and 4.5 sacks, the latter of which led the team.

Per Pro Football Focus, his run-defense grade of 75.9 was first among freshman defensive ends. The outlet also ranks Williams as the fifth-best returning edge defender in the nation for 2023.

