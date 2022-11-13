Texas’ loss to TCU marks yet another disappointing season for the overhyped Longhorns | College Football Enquirer

Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger discuss TCU’s 17-10 win over Texas, and lament yet another disappointing season for the Longhorns under Steve Sarkisian.

Video Transcript

DAN WETZEL: I'm tired of Texas.

[LAUGHTER]

I'm done with Texas.

PAT FORDE: The University of Texas or the entire state. Or what-- how are you bringing this up?

DAN WETZEL: Oh, no, they're great up in Fort Worth. They're great in Fort Worth. I can't say anything bad about Texas Christian University. Texas, Mighty Texas. We're back.

Sark, big games. Stop the Horned Frogs. 199 total yards with Quinn Ewers as your quarterback. One of 13 on third down.

PAT FORDE: Unbelievable.

DAN WETZEL: Average game-- yards per play, 3.3, 28 yards rushing. A great job but I'll give all the credit to Texas-- TCU's defense. We keep-- we just, kind, of waiting for TCU to fall. They're 10-0, baby. They're squirting-- they're squirting blood at people from their little eyes like the Horned Frogs do.

PAT FORDE: Yes, they are.

DAN WETZEL: All the TC-- the TCU students are flunking out because they're all out in the desert trying to lick toads. And it's a mess. We can't handle this. But this is a show about misery.

Texas, what was that? Nothing, did nothing, shut out for the first half. Like, what is it-- what is-- does Sark of like magic dust over people? He got Arch-- he got the Manning family be like, yeah, this is the offense I want to play in. Pat, make it, make sense.

PAT FORDE: Man, the laundry, it's all the laundry. It's all smoke and mirrors. It's complete smoke and mirrors. Hiring Sark was, I mean, he got Texas to hire him. I don't know how. Got Arch Manning to commit, I don't know how. Got everybody to think that their three-loss teams somehow should be a touchdown favorite against undefeated TCU.

ROSS DELLENGER: I fell for it.

DAN WETZEL: I don't know how.

ROSS DELLENGER: I fell for it.

PAT FORDE: Got anybody to believe, look, I'm sorry, win with Quinn, no. What does Quinn Ewers done? He had a great game against Oklahoma, big whoop. A lot of people have great games against Oklahoma. Oklahoma sucks, OK, let's be clear about that. Laundry! Laundry!

DAN WETZEL: I'm liking the--

PAT FORDE: Oklahoma sucks.

DAN WETZEL: --saltiness of this podcast already. I'm liking how salty we are.

ROSS DELLENGER: Boy, right out of the gate.

DAN WETZEL: Let's go.

ROSS DELLENGER: I was more surprised at Bijan-- Bijan's numbers, Bijan Robinson's numbers, 12 carries, 29 yards. I guess chalk it up to great defense at TCU, you know, keep doubting the Horned Frogs and waiting for them to lose. And every week, they end up coming up aces, man, in this week. Credit a little bit to their defense.

Nobody's really been able to stop Bijan this season. And they did. It's incredible game for their defensive unit.

DAN WETZEL: Yeah. I mean, let's say-- let's switch this to TCU. What a night, right? Oh, they took our old coach. We fired our coach. Now, he's down there he's going to game plan, and we hyped it up.

Gary Patterson's gonna-- oh, you want to see defense? The whole thing everyone's waiting for TCU to fall, including me. I'm the idiot. I'm the idiot. I'm going to go-- I think I was looking totes. I was high.

I have no-- I have no excuse. And they just come out. And yeah, it's an ugly game. But you know what, got the win, beat Texas, 10-0. I mean, it's just unbelievable what's going on there. Humiliated Texas.

PAT FORDE: That's awesome.

DAN WETZEL: I mean, this is embarrassing. It's not that they lost it's that they were was so bad for so long. I think fans were leaving. Like, it looked like the stadium was kind of like people had left, even though it was a close game.

PAT FORDE: Yeah, I mean, like Texas was so futile that once TCU got up two touchdowns, that game was completely over. Really one touchdown, it felt like it was over. And then at two touchdowns, it absolutely was over. I mean, Texas' only touchdown was a fumble return. So that was a gift from TCU.

But to your point, man, massive credit to TCU. They just-- what they-- they find ways to win. I mean, look at the margins of victory. Since they destroyed Oklahoma, their margin of victory is 7, 3, 10, 10, 10, 7. They've been in tight games and they know what to do in tight games.

They know how to execute. They know what plays to call. They know how to perform. And you know, for some people, well, they haven't been there, they haven't been on this stage. They sure look like they've been on the stage, because they make plays.

It's-- it's fantastic. It's been very fun to watch. And now, they've got to-- they've got to pony up for one more road game at Baylor, close, you know, nearby, at least, just a nice drive down 35. Actually, there's no nice drives down 35, so from a short drive down 35.

For that, next week and, I mean, I'm telling you they might even be able to afford a loss and still make the playoff. We're down to about eight teams that really have a chance at this.

DAN WETZEL: This is where we're getting with this is everyone's waiting for it to drop. And I think TCU is, you said eight, I think there's nine teams left. There's really only seven--

PAT FORDE: Right.

DAN WETZEL: --with a playoff chance. TCU, obviously, keeps winning. They're in, fascinating team. And they will have earned it.