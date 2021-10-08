Texas loses out on four-star tight end Jaleel Skinner to Alabama

Tight end was not seen as a position of need for Texas in the 2022 class. Jeff Banks was focusing most of recruiting power on some of the biggest named prospects in the country. Four-star Jaleel Skinner was the exception.

When the No. 1 tight end in the country shows interest, you pursue him. Especially at 6-5, 210 pounds with elite ball skills as a receiver. Figure out the depth chart later, just get him on campus.

Unfortunately, Texas lost out on Skinner to Alabama on Friday afternoon. Clemson, Florida, Florida State, and Miami were considered the other contenders. The rich continue to get richer in Tuscaloosa.

BREAKING: Five-Star TE Jaleel Skinner has Committed to Alabama, he tells @On3Recruits The Crimson Tide now hold the #1 Class in the 2022 Team Rankings More Here (FREE): https://t.co/2NiTrusi3r pic.twitter.com/qt9hlggSG4 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) October 8, 2021

A couple of days after Texas moved up to the No. 2 class in the country, they have been bumped down one spot. Surprise, surprise, Alabama now holds the top class for the 2022 cycle. With only 16 commits, Nick Saban could be brewing another historic class.

Having Skinner would have been a huge plus for Texas, but now, the tight end position seems to be closed shop. Banks is not going to pursue any other prospects. Developing former five-star Ja’Tavion Sanders will become the top priority in Austin.

