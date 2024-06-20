Texas loses 2026 running back commitment on Thursday

Just days after landing one of the top quarterbacks of the 2026 recruiting cycle, the Texas Longhorns staff suffered a minor setback. On Thursday, it was announced that composite four-star running back Raycine Guillory Jr is backing off of his pledge.

Guillory of Aledo, Texas, originally committed to the Longhorns on Jan. 20 while attending ‘Junior Day’ on the Forty Acres. Since his pledge, the No. 16 running back of the 2026 class has picked up several major offers including the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Ole Miss Rebels.

This doesn’t preclude the Texas Longhorns from ultimately signing him in 2026 while he weighs all of his options. Guillory was the first commit of the 2026 cycle that now only includes five-star quarterback Dia Bell.

BREAKING: Four-Star RB Raycine Guillory Jr. (2026) has Decommitted from Texas, he tells me for @on3recruits The 5’10 185 RB from Aledo, TX had been Committed to the Longhorns since January Ranked as a Top 100 Recruit in ‘26 (per On3)https://t.co/EQE568epJn pic.twitter.com/9UitApIZvX — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 20, 2024

Texas is also looking at the No. 2 running back of the class, Tradarian Ball. He currently plays for Texas High in Texarkana. Javian Osborne of Forney, Texas, is ranked as the No. 5 running back and worth keeping an eye on should the Longhorns move on from Guillory.

