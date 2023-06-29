Texas looks different in OL recruiting under Sarkisian and Kyle Flood

Texas continues to thrive in offensive line recruiting under Kyle Flood.

It comes in stark contrast to nearly the entire tenures of offensive line recruiting from the past two coaching regimes. Four-star interior offensive line prospect Daniel Cruz continued the trend for the Longhorns in his commitment on Wednesday.

Since taking over at Texas, Flood and Steve Steve Sarkisian have landed 10 blue chip offensive line commits in three full recruiting classes. The Longhorns are recruiting mammoths up front and already reaping the benefits on the field.

Everything has changed for Texas in offensive line recruiting and simply recruiting in general. Like the last two coaches, head coach Steve Sarkisian still gets three-star players. Albeit, when Sarkisian gets a three-star prospect, it’s by choice and not by necessity.

Unlike his two predecessors, the current Longhorns head coach is dreaming big and winning at premium positions. The last two classes have seen Texas win over the best at quarterback, offensive line, cornerback and receiver.

Edge rusher appears to be the next premium position to be checked off that list. Recent recruiting insights have Texas in the lead for two of the best in Colin Simmons and Zina Umeozulu.

Texas is on its way to another top class in 2024. If it does, the Longhorns will be set up to compete at an elite level for the first time in several years.

Texas has landed 6 blue-chip interior offensive linemen in the last three recruiting classes (per 247Sports Composite), most of any program in the country. pic.twitter.com/CcHedbRz5F — Hook'em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) June 29, 2023

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire